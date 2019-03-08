new

Ceballos 'proud' to sign for Arsenal

Wales' Aaron Ramsey (left) and Spain's Dani Ceballos battle for the ball during the International Friendly match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Archive/PA Images

New Arsenal signing Dani Ceballos has expressed his pride at joining the club. Read on for his first interview as a Gunners player.

Dani, welcome to Arsenal. How does it feel to have joined us?

"First of all, thanks very much. I'm really proud to be able to wear this shirt. I'm joining an historic Premier League side and it's a step forward in my career."

There was some interest from other Premier League clubs in you. What was it about Arsenal that made you want to come here?

"I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start. I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal."

How important was Unai Emery in your decision - and what has he told you about your role this season?

"The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club. He's a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I'm really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives."

What can a coach like Unai Emery bring to your game?

"He's a very tactical coach and I think that's going to really help me to perfect my positioning. I think we're both going to try our best to make me a better player."

Do you think the tactical side of the game is more important here in England?

"Well, I know the Premier League because I followed it while I was in Spain. It's a very tactical league but it's also physical. I'll need to adapt to the team but I can't wait to get started. It's really exciting."

Which players in particular are you looking forward to playing alongside and why?

"I watched the pre-season games against Fiorentina and Bayern and we have lots of young players and players who already have a lot of experience. There is a good level so I'm looking forward to linking up with my team-mates and settling in as quickly as possible."

Did you speak to any of our players about Arsenal before signing?

"Well, as you know there are Spanish players here like Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin. I get on really well with Hector away from football, on a personal level. I told him I was thinking of joining and he told me not to think twice because this is a great city and a great club and that I was going to have a great time. I can't wait to see him and say thanks for his help in getting me here."

Yeah, and it will be important for you to have somebody you know here to help with your adaptation…

"Yes, I have the coach - who is Spanish - and Hector, which will help me get used to life in London. I need to get used to what the club expects of me and adapt as quickly as possible because that will be vital if I'm to be successful at this club."

It's a season-long loan spell - what do you hope to achieve in your time here?

"Well, I've not spoken to my team-mates yet so we're not sure of what the objective is, but obviously I'm coming here to give everything I have. Nobody will be able to question that because from the very first day I pull this jersey on I'll give everything I've got. We'll try to achieve the club's objectives."