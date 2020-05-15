Search

Chambers: Arsenal players desperate to get back, but safety is priority

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 May 2020

Arsenal's Calum Chambers during a UEFA Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's Calum Chambers during a UEFA Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

Calum Chambers says Arsenal players are desperate to get back to action – but safety remains the priority.

The 25-year-old defender has been continuing his rehabilitation from a knee ligament injury during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Premier League matches suspended since mid-March.

But as hopes of a return to action in June grow, Chambers stressed the importance of following guidelines.

“I know the players are desperate to get back, the staff are desperate to be back in, but the health and safety of everyone at this moment in time is more important,” he told arsenal.com.

“The time will come but right now it’s more important to stay safe, do what we’re told and stick to the government guidelines.

“You see all the key workers doing such an amazing job during this period so I think it’s important for us to play our part where we can, listening to what is said, following guidelines and doing what we can to speed up this process and get everything back to normal.”

As a club Arsenal have been doing their bit to help in Islington, with Premier League players also launching the #PlayersTogether fund to help the NHS.

Chambers added: “I’m very proud. I think it’s 90,000 free meals to the local community and other stuff as well so what Arsenal are doing as a club is fantastic. I know we’re all proud of it.

“Us as players donated some money to the NHS so we want to play our part and do our bit when we can.”

The England international has not been back to the club’s London Colney training ground yet, after some of his teammates returned for individual sessions.

But he is hoping to be back as soon as possible, adding: “The season was going well. It was a bit of a frustrating start, but then I put my head down and worked hard, accepted situations and worked my way back into the team.

“Things were going well and the injury just came at a bad time. Up until then it was going well and I was really happy, so I’ve now just got to focus on getting back to that place I was in before.”

