Chambers calls for togetherness as Arsenal's season continues to unravel

Calum Chambers during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Calum Chambers has called for togetherness in the Arsenal camp as their season continues to unravel following Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.

The loss leaves the Gunners nine points off the top four following their worst start to a season since 1982/83. but Chambers believes that the squad must be united to turn things around.

"We're all together," he said.

"Everyone in that dressing room and at the club is all together.

"There is a good spirit in the dressing room, all the lads are together and we need to keep going, fighting and giving it all our all in every game and things will change.

"With the squad we've got and the amount of quality we have, we can turn things around.

"We have just got to keep working hard and during the international break we will work hard on the training ground and it's important we do that."

The defender also wants to see Arsenal fight to the end in order to pick up results, adding: "I think we have to keep believing until the very end.

"Things can change very quickly in football matches so it's important during a game that if you go behind, you have to keep believing, keep playing and doing the things that we've been told to do and keep believing in the philosophy that we're doing.

"The important thing is that when you go behind, you keep playing and pushing and try to get back in the game."