Champions League date confirmed for Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Kim Little celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women will restart their delayed Champions League campaign against Paris Saint-Germain on August 22, UEFA has confirmed.

If the Gunners win that tie, they will face the winners of the quarter-final meeting between Bayern Munich and defending champions Lyon at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on Wednesday, August 26.

The competition was suspended earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but teams will be allowed to register three new players for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, provided such players were already registered and eligible for the club since the last registration deadline of March 18.

It will not be possible for clubs to register newly-transferred players.

Five substitutions will be allowed in all the remaining matches in accordance with the temporary change to the Laws of the Game, whereas the number of substitutions for the 2020/21 season will remain at three.

With Arsenal finishing third in the Women’s Super League last season, as Chelsea were crowned champions on a points-per-game formula, the Gunners will need to win the Champions League in order to qualify for Europe’s elite competition in 2020-21.

Arsenal had knocked out Italian side Fiorentina and Czech Republic club Slavia Prague en route to the last eight.

All games are one-legged ties instead of the traditional two legs associated with the Champions League.