Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Martinelli and Bellerin save the day as Mustafi struggles

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA PA Wire/PA Images

10-man Arsenal showed plenty of character as they came from behind to draw 2-2 with London rivals Chelsea on Tuesday night. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from Stamford Bridge.

Bernd Leno - 7 - Made some important saves, most notably from Ross Barkley's second half header and commanded his box well.

Hector Bellerin - 7.5 - Found himself pinned back but defended well under heavy Chelsea pressure in the second half. The one time he did get forward he scored a superb goal to earn a draw.

Shkodran Mustafi - 2 - Let his side down with a stupid error, something that has been a hallmark of his time in north London. It's not the first time he's cost the Gunners, and I don't imagine it'll be the last.

David Luiz - 3 - Sent off and maybe should have decided to stay on the pitch, rather than bringing down Abraham. That said, he has every right to be furious with partner Mustafi for leaving him in that situation.

Bukayo Saka - 7 - Defended well and got forward in support of Martinelli down the left as the 18-year-old continues to do well in defence.

Granit Xhaka - 7.5 - Asked to play in defence for most of the game after Luiz was sent off, and he put in a solid, winning balls in the area and sweeping up danger.

Lucas Torreira - 6 - Had little support in midfield up until Guendouzi's introduction, but worked hard for the team as he always does.

Nicolas Pepe - 5 - Tried to cause Chelsea problems, but produced very little in the final third.

Mesut Ozil - 4 - Anonymous as he often is in the big games against the big teams. Taken off by Arteta before the hour.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8.5 - What a signing and find he has been for Arsenal. Ran from the edge of his own area to score a superb goal and worked his socks off for the team.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6 - Given little service, but held the ball up well and worked hard for the team.

Substitutes

Matteo Guendouzi - 6.5 - Battled hard in midfield and helped Arsenal get forward in the second half.

Rob Holding - 6 - Did okay after coming on.