Classic European nights for Arsenal fans to enjoy

PUBLISHED: 14:15 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 16 April 2020

BT Sport are showing highlights from four of Arsenal's classic European matches from the past 20 years this weekend

Arsenal supporters can relive some of the club’s greatest European nights on BT Sport this weekend.

Highlights from four unforgettable games are being shown on Sunday (April 19) from 7pm, starting with the 3-1 win over Juventus in the 2001/02 Champions League.

Having lost to Deportivo La Coruna in their first game of the second group phase, the Gunners responded in style thanks to an influential display from Dutch maestro Dennis Bergkamp.

The next European game at Highbury saw a convincing win over Bayer Leverkusen, thanks to goals from French trio Robert Pires, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, with Bergkamp also on target, and will be shown at 7.30pm.

Then comes the stunning 5-1 victory over Inter Milan in the San Siro from the 2003/04 campaign, when an inspirational Henry shone brightest to inflict the Italian club’s heaviest defeat in 47 years of European football.

Finally, at 8.30pm, comes highlights of a 7-0 rout of Slavia Prague from the 2007/08 campaign, when Theo Walcott and Cesc Fabregas both bagged braces at the Emirates Stadium.

