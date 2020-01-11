new

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal: 10-man Gunners battle to earn point in London derby

Referee Paul Tierney shows Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (second left) a red card following a VAR review during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA PA Wire/PA Images

10-man Arsenal battled to a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored and was sent off in an feisty London derby.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

The Gunners took the lead on 12 minutes as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished off a flowing move, but Jordan Ayew equalised on 54 minutes after his effort deflected off David Luiz and in.

Aubameyang was then shown red for a late, high tackle on Max Meyer with 67 minutes gone, but the visitors held on for a point despite their man disadvantage.

Mikel Arteta named an unchanged side from the win over Manchester United, with Nicolas Pepe keeping his place ahead of Reiss Nelson.

Despite recently returning from injury, Dani Ceballos was left out of the 18-man squad due to selection reasons.

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew (left) battles for the ball with Arsenal's Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos (right) during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew (left) battles for the ball with Arsenal's Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos (right) during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Arsenal made the perfect start as they opened the scoring on 12 minutes, with Aubameyang finishing off a flowing move.

David Luiz stepped out of defence and broke the Palace lines with a superb ball into Ozil. The German found Lacazette who fed the captain to race through and slot home under pressure from the covering Martin Kelly.

The move was one clearly constructed through Arteta's style and philosophy, with eight players and 19 passes crafting the goal as the Spaniard continues to implement his ideas.

Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate (right) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate (right) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

There were few chances of note after the opener, with the home side finally testing Bernd Leno on 40 minutes as Cheikou Kouyate shot straight at the German inside the area.

Arsenal went into the break ahead, but Palace found a way back into the game with 54 minutes on the clock.

The visitors switched off at a free-kick which went short to Meyer, whose cross eventually fell to Ayew in the box and his curling shot deflecting past Leno off Luiz to level the score.

The Gunners went close to going back in front on the hour mark as Luiz met Pepe's corner at the near post, but his header skipped off the roof of the net.

Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate (left) and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate (left) and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Arsenal then suffered a big blow on 67 minutes as Aubameyang was shown a red card for a late, high challenge on Meyer. The striker was originally given a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney, but that became a red following a lengthy VAR review.

With the man advantage, Palace pressed forward looking for a winner and nearly found it on 78 minutes as James Tomkins' header was hooked off the line just in time by Sokratis.

The Gunners weren't giving up hope though and came close themselves when Pepe's low drive was superbly tipped onto the post by Vicente Guaita with just eight minutes to play.

Neither side could find a winner, but Arteta will be pleased to see his men hold on for a point following Aubameyang's red card.