Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal player ratings: Maitland-Niles impresses after winning Zaha duel
PUBLISHED: 14:29 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 11 January 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
10-man Arsenal drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in an entertaining London derby on Saturday afternoon. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from Selhurst Park.
Bernd Leno - 6 - Had little to do and could do little about the equaliser.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 8 - Had a difficult task up against Wilfried Zaha, but he did well to contain the tricky winger as he continues to show signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta.
David Luiz - 6.5 - Played a superb pass to help create the opener and was doing okay at the back until deflecting Ayew's shot past Leno for the equaliser.
Sokratis - 6.5 - Looked solid in an okay performance from the Greek defender. Made an important goal line clearance late on.
Sead Kolasinac - 7.5 - Defended well and got forward to good effect. Decent performance from the Bosnian.
Lucas Torreira - 7 - Worked hard and provided an important defensive shield for Arsenal. Taken off at half-time after a heavy fall in the first half, and Arteta will be hoping his injury isn't too serious.
Granit Xhaka - 6.5 - Battled in midfield and looked comfortable alongside Torreira, but struggled to control the game with Guendouzi next to him after the break.
Nicolas Pepe - 5 - Created little in a disappointing performance for the club-record signing. He must improve or risk losing his place to the likes of Martinelli and Nelson.
Mesut Ozil - 6 - Played an important role in the opener but faded as the game went on before being taken off following Aubameyang's red card.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 3 - Scored the opener, but let his side down with a dangerous challenge that saw him sent off. As captain, he shouldn't be putting his team at a disadvantage like that.
Alexandre Lacazette - 6 - Worked hard as always and did brilliantly to create the opener, but he desperately needs a goal to boost his confidence.
Substitutes
Matteo Guendouzi - 5 - Struggled to control the game after coming on at half-time and needs to improve like the majority of his team mates have under Arteta.
Gabriel Martinelli - 5 - Did okay after coming on but offered little going forward.
Reiss Nelson - N/A