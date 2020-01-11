new

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal player ratings: Maitland-Niles impresses after winning Zaha duel

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

10-man Arsenal drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in an entertaining London derby on Saturday afternoon. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from Selhurst Park.

Bernd Leno - 6 - Had little to do and could do little about the equaliser.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 8 - Had a difficult task up against Wilfried Zaha, but he did well to contain the tricky winger as he continues to show signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta.

David Luiz - 6.5 - Played a superb pass to help create the opener and was doing okay at the back until deflecting Ayew's shot past Leno for the equaliser.

Sokratis - 6.5 - Looked solid in an okay performance from the Greek defender. Made an important goal line clearance late on.

Sead Kolasinac - 7.5 - Defended well and got forward to good effect. Decent performance from the Bosnian.

Lucas Torreira - 7 - Worked hard and provided an important defensive shield for Arsenal. Taken off at half-time after a heavy fall in the first half, and Arteta will be hoping his injury isn't too serious.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5 - Battled in midfield and looked comfortable alongside Torreira, but struggled to control the game with Guendouzi next to him after the break.

Nicolas Pepe - 5 - Created little in a disappointing performance for the club-record signing. He must improve or risk losing his place to the likes of Martinelli and Nelson.

Mesut Ozil - 6 - Played an important role in the opener but faded as the game went on before being taken off following Aubameyang's red card.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 3 - Scored the opener, but let his side down with a dangerous challenge that saw him sent off. As captain, he shouldn't be putting his team at a disadvantage like that.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6 - Worked hard as always and did brilliantly to create the opener, but he desperately needs a goal to boost his confidence.

Substitutes

Matteo Guendouzi - 5 - Struggled to control the game after coming on at half-time and needs to improve like the majority of his team mates have under Arteta.

Gabriel Martinelli - 5 - Did okay after coming on but offered little going forward.

Reiss Nelson - N/A