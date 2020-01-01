Dani Carter’s top five moments at Arsenal

Bayern Munich's Verena Schweers (left) and Arsenal's Danielle Carter in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s Danielle Carter celebrated her 27th birthday this week, while still recovering from injury.

Arsenal Women's Danielle Carter (right) celebrates scoring her side's first goal against Everton (pic Dave Thompson/PA) Arsenal Women's Danielle Carter (right) celebrates scoring her side's first goal against Everton (pic Dave Thompson/PA)

Carter came up through the ranks of the Leyton Orient Girls’ Centre of Excellence, before joining the Gunners in 2009.

Josh Bunting picks out her top five moments in red and white to date.

FA Cup final goal

Carter was the hero of the 2016 FA Women’s Cup final against Chelsea as she scored the only goal of the game at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal's Danielle Carter take a photograph of herself and fans (pic Nick Potts/PA) Arsenal's Danielle Carter take a photograph of herself and fans (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal won their 14th FA Women’s Cup as Carter picked the ball up on the left wing before cutting inside and skipping beyond the challenge of Hannah Blundell to curl the ball beyond the reach of Hedvig Lindahl in the Blues goal in the 18th minute.

Carter was also to pick up the player of the match award in what turned out to be a very special day for the striker at the National stadium.

Carter who is known for her constant running and lethal finishing has been unlucky with injuries in recent years but once back she is an option any club would like to have.

Chelsea's Hannah Blundell (left) challenges Arsenal goalscorer Danielle Carter in the Women's FA Cup final Chelsea's Hannah Blundell (left) challenges Arsenal goalscorer Danielle Carter in the Women's FA Cup final

Yeovil Performance

Carter was on red-hot form as Arsenal brushed aside Yeovil 4-0 in the Women’s Super League to move up to third in the table.

The Arsenal forward slotted in the opener before half-time following a fine solo run from Beth Mead, who cut the ball back into the path of Carter for her to beat Megan Walsh in the Glovers goal.

And she made it 3-0 when she headed in a pinpoint cross from Lisa Evans before Mead scored her second of the game to wrap up a comfortable victory.

Arsenal's Danielle Carter (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal during the SSE Women's FA Cup Final Arsenal's Danielle Carter (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal during the SSE Women's FA Cup Final

Champions League double against Bobruichanka

Carter scored a double in Arsenal’s Champions league thumping of Bobruichanka from Belarus in the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2011.

Arsenal won 6-0 at Meadow Park, as Kim Little played Carter in on 12 minutes and the forward had time to pick her spot and bury her shot past Svetlana Novikova to open the scoring.

Carter again found herself through on goal in the 30th minute and calmly finished past the onrushing Novikova for her second of the afternoon.

And she also went on to score against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in the last 16 before Arsenal lost out to German side FFC Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

The powerful striker scored two hat-tricks in her first two England international senior games against Estonia and is also well respected off the pitch as an ambassador with Arsenal in the Community.

Goal against Everton

Arsenal came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 on the final day of the 2014 Women’s Super League season.

Carter was pivotal in the victory as she put the Gunners ahead, as she was played in after a poor clearance from Everton skipper Michelle Hinnigan to slot the ball beyond the advancing Rachel Brown and into the far corner of the net.

Performance at Manchester City, 2014

Arsenal eased past title rivals Manchester City 4-0 on August 22, 2014 and Carter was a big reason for that.

The Gunners went into the match hoping to continue their strong run in the league following an international break, having taken seven points from a possible nine in their previous fixtures.

Jordan Nobbs put the Gunners ahead in the first half before Carter doubled her side’s lead on 58 minutes when she slotted beyond Karen Bardsley.

Alex Scott played a long ball forward and it looked a simple clearance for City defender Abbie McManus, but she mistimed her header and the ball fell to Carter who fired into the net.

Further goals from Rachel Yankey and Casey Stoney resulted in a big win for the North Londoners.