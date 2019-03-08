new

Dani Ceballos: Five facts about Arsenal's new signing

Spain's Dani Ceballos during the Nations League match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal have signed Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid, but how much do you know about the midfielder? Here's five facts about the 22-year-old.

Swapping sides

Ceballos was linked with Tottenham before his move to Arsenal, and the 22-year-old is no stranger to cross-city rivalries.

Having joined Sevilla's youth set up as an eight-year-old in 2004, he was let go in 2009 due to a chronic bronchitis problem.

After a short spell with hometown club Utrera, Ceballos joined the youth ranks at Real Betis in 2011, crossing the divide of one of Spain's biggest football rivalries in the process.

Sevilla and Betis are bitter rivals, with the Seville-based sides often doing battle in entertaining, passionate and fiesty La Liga clashes.

Social media scandals

In the summer of 2017, the midfielder was linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid - eventually choosing Los Blancos - but after some digging through his Twitter feed, some controversial tweets came to light.

During the 2015 Copa del Rey final, both Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao supporters booed the Spanish national anthem, prompting an 18-year-old Ceballos to controversially tweet that he hoped a bomb be dropped 'on the stands and kill those Catalan and Basque dogs'.

He also branded former Arsenal man Cesc Fabregas as 'shameless' for celebrating Spain's Euro 2012 final win over Italy with the Catalan flag, saying: "Get out of the country, Catalans!"

The midfielder also posted pro-Barcelona tweets though, criticising Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho for their behaviour in the 2013 Copa del Rey final defeat by Atletico Madrid.

Let's hope he's not tweeted anything about Arsenal, because I'm sure they will be found.

Poyet not a fan

Ex-Sunderland boss Gus Poyet failed to see the talent Ceballos posessed during his spell in charge at Real Betis.

The midfielder played just once during the Uruguayan's tenure at the Benito Villamarín.

Victor Sanchez's arrival as boss changed his fortunes, with Ceballos saying back in 2017: "[Poyet] was not counting on me and I really feared I would lose my place in the Spain U21 side.

"They were very tough times because I spent seven league games without playing. After Victor's arrival, everything changed and I was able to turn around what had been a difficult situation."

And neither are Betis fans...

After moving to Real Madrid in 2017, Betis supporters were not happy with Ceballos.

He came on as a substitute to face his former side in 2019 and was constantly booed by the fans that once cheered his name.

The midfielder had the last laugh though, firing home a late free-kick to win the game 2-1 for Los Blancos.

Under-21 star

Ceballos has shone at not one, but two European Under-21 Championship tournaments.

In 2017, he helped Spain to second place and was named player of the tournament, and he played a key role in the nation going one further this summer as they won the trophy.

He also has six senior caps for the national team, including one against England.