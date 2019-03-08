new

Debut delight for Luiz as defender reveals determination to help Arsenal 'shine again'

Arsenal's David Luiz gestures to fans after the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Wire/PA Images

David Luiz was delighted to make his Arsenal debut in Saturday's 2-1 win over Burnley, as he revealed his determination to help the club 'shine again'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's David Luiz (right) warms up prior to the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Arsenal's David Luiz (right) warms up prior to the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

The Brazilian move to north London from Premier League rivals Chelsea on deadline day, and made his first appearance against Burnley at the Emirates.

You may also want to watch:

When asked about his debut, Luiz said: "It feels very good.

"I'm so happy to be here and to try to do my job and also to enjoy it with these kinds of quality players.

"I think this team has a lot to do and can improve a lot and we can fight for all the competitions, so we're going to work step by step, working hard.

The defender also revealed that the squad are determine to help the club 'shine again', adding: "It's a pleasure to be here because everybody is humble, everybody wants to learn and everybody wants to improve to help this club shine again."