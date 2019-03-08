Search

Debut delight for Luiz as defender reveals determination to help Arsenal 'shine again'

PUBLISHED: 16:03 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 17 August 2019

Arsenal's David Luiz gestures to fans after the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Arsenal's David Luiz gestures to fans after the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

David Luiz was delighted to make his Arsenal debut in Saturday's 2-1 win over Burnley, as he revealed his determination to help the club 'shine again'.

Arsenal's David Luiz (right) warms up prior to the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PAArsenal's David Luiz (right) warms up prior to the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

The Brazilian move to north London from Premier League rivals Chelsea on deadline day, and made his first appearance against Burnley at the Emirates.

When asked about his debut, Luiz said: "It feels very good.

"I'm so happy to be here and to try to do my job and also to enjoy it with these kinds of quality players.

"I think this team has a lot to do and can improve a lot and we can fight for all the competitions, so we're going to work step by step, working hard.

The defender also revealed that the squad are determine to help the club 'shine again', adding: "It's a pleasure to be here because everybody is humble, everybody wants to learn and everybody wants to improve to help this club shine again."

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn's son to open UK's first 'all hemp' shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Famous topiary elephant in Finsbury Park loses its head in crash

A vehicle crashed into a topiary elephant in Ambler Road last night. Picture: Martin Evans @evansma

Killers were 'screaming and laughing' before stabbing Islington teen to death in Camden

A police van outside the Queens Head and Artichoke pub. Picture: Sam Volpe

'I thought I was going to get stabbed': Teen robbed at knifepoint near Islington Police Station claims cop car didn't stop to help

Police failed to stop when a mugging victim tried to flag them down Picture: Ken Mears

'Major victory for private tenants': Islington letting agency billed more than £40,000 in UK's first prosecution of its kind

Lifestyle Club Ltd operated from an address in White Lion Street but was registered in Green Lanes. Picture: Google Maps

