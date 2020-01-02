new

Delight for Arteta as Arsenal buy into his vision in win over Manchester United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) speaks to Mesut Ozil from the touchline during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted to see his side buy into his vision and execute demands in Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis both scored in the first half to secure all three points and Arteta's first win since taking charge, with the Gunners impressing as they continued to show big signs of improvement.

The Spaniard was delighted with his team's performance and the result, saying: "I am very pleased with the performance, I am even more pleased with the result, which we needed.

"All of the things that I demanded and wanted to see on the pitch, actually happened today.

"As well, what we are trying to create is not just words, it's actually happening and you can see that happening.

"That generates more belief. That's only about winning games."

Arteta believes the result was the most important thing though, adding: "At the end of the day, we're getting judged by results.

"That's going to give the players a massive lift in terms of confidence, that they can play against any opponent in this league and be better than them, dominate them, and compete against them.

"That's something that, in my opinion, for many weeks, they haven't been doing together."

Arsenal were roared on by a noisey crowd at the Emirates as they helped their side over the line in the second half, and Arteta was full of praise for the supporters.

"They are fans and they want to see their team perform like they did today," he said.

"Thank you so much to them because when they are right behind the team, you can tell the confidence and the things they tried, and the energy had towards the game you could see it was much better.

"I am so happy that I turned around in the stadium and I saw smiley faces, I saw energy, I saw people standing and that's what I want."

The Gunners intensity and energy dropped in the second half and they had to put up a resolute defence in the face of heavy Manchester United pressure.

Arteta admitted the display after the break was due to a lack of fitness that needs to be worked on, but he was pleased with Arsenal's resilience and wants to see them suffer to help bond them as a team.

"I really liked the resilience, and I like to see them suffer together," he said.

"When they had to defend deeper, I want to see that reaction that instead of getting annoyed with each other when someone gives the ball away.

"It was a positive reaction and everyone was tracking back. So I am pleased with that aspect of the game as well."