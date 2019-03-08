Delight for Aubameyang as Arsenal hitman shares Premier League Golden Boot
PUBLISHED: 19:41 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 12 May 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was delighted to pick up the Premier League's Golden Boot award after his two goals in Sunday's 3-1 win over Burnley saw him share the award.
The Gabonese forward plundered 22 league goals in his first full season in English football, enough to earn him a share of the Golden Boot with Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
Aubameyang had this to say after picking up the award.
On nearly scoring a hat-trick…
"Yeah, it was near - but sometimes that can happen. I have to be focused on those kinds of chances, but I'm happy that we won and that I'm sharing the [Golden Boot] trophy with two other guys that I like."
On his team-mates knowing he was in contention for the Golden Boot…
"Yeah, they knew it. Me? I said nothing to the guys because I didn't want them to only focus on me. I'm a team player and if I wasn't scoring, it wouldn't have mattered. But I scored and I'm really happy for that. I have to be thankful to the team."
On scoring more than 30 goals…
"Yeah, of course [I'm happy]. It was a tough season but I had the chance to score goals, because the team played a great season. Of course the last months were not the best in the Premier League, but the whole season, we put in a great effort."
On being delighted for Nketiah…
"Yeah, of course. That's good for the club, when you have young players coming into the first team and scoring. Eddie always works hard for the team, so I'm happy for him."