Arsenal loanee Denis Suarez out for rest of the season with groin injury

PUBLISHED: 16:54 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 29 April 2019

Arsenal's Denis Suarez during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal loanee Denis Suarez has confirmed that he will not play for the club again this season because of an ongoing groin injury.

Arsenal's Denis Suarez is substituted on for Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA ImagesArsenal's Denis Suarez is substituted on for Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

The Spanish midfielder, 25, signed on loan from Barcelona in January, but has made little impact at the Emirates, making six substitute appearances across all competitions and playing just 95 minutes.

He last featured for Unai Emery's side as an 80th minute substitute in the 2-0 win against Manchester United on March 10.

In a statement on Twitter, Suarez wrote: “I will not be able to play again this season.

“Some issues with my groin have made things tough since the game against BATE in the Europa League in February and now they have forced me to stop training altogether.

“I am sorry for all the effort and sacrifice made to come to Arsenal hasn't come to fruition as hoped and you can't even imagine how angry I am about it, but health comes first.”

Arsenal have an option to purchase Suarez in the summer, but after his failed loan spell, it appears unlikely that this will be taken up.

FC BATE Borisov's Aleksandr Hleb (left) and Arsenal's Denis Suarez battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA ImagesFC BATE Borisov's Aleksandr Hleb (left) and Arsenal's Denis Suarez battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

Manchester City's Fernandinho pulls back on Arsenal's Denis Suarez during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA ImagesManchester City's Fernandinho pulls back on Arsenal's Denis Suarez during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

