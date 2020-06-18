Search

Advanced search

Disastrous City return for Arsenal boss Arteta

PUBLISHED: 07:22 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:22 18 June 2020

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta endured a disastrous first return to the Etihad Stadium as former club Manchester City inflicted a 3-0 defeat on his side in their Premier League return on Wednesday night.

Referee Anthony Taylor shows Arsenal's David Luiz a red card after a challenge on Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez inside the box resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.Referee Anthony Taylor shows Arsenal's David Luiz a red card after a challenge on Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez inside the box resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Having not played since March 7 due to the suspension of football during the coronavirus pandemic, the Gunners suffered two injuries inside the opening quarter of the match.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka left on a stretcher after an early ankle injury, while defender Pablo Mari pulled up midway through the first half as he also saw his return to action halted.

“They are getting assessed at the moment and we will know something more probably tomorrow morning,” said Arteta.

“Pablo’s one did not look really good, to be fair.”

Arteta left his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City in December to take the Arsenal hotseat.

But he saw Mari’s replacement David Luiz make a costly mistake in first-half stoppage time, which led to Raheem Sterling’s opener, then concede a penalty and receive a red card soon after the restart.

You may also want to watch:

Kevin de Bruyen converted from the spot and Luiz’s rustiness was key to the loss, with the Brazilian out of contract at the end of June.

“I don’t know what will happen with his contract,” Arteta said.

“I know what happened today. I know the way David reacted because I know him well, not only as a player but a person as well.

“There was a reason why I didn’t select him from the start and he had to play because Pablo got injured.

“He’s always going to try and give you his best.”

Phil Foden netted the third City goal in injury time and Arteta kept things short in his virtual post-match press conference, giving little away when asked about the absence of Mesut Ozil from the 20-man squad.

“It was a tactical reason,” he said, before adding upon being pushed: “Because I need players in other positions as well, so that’s why I decided to leave him out.”

Defeat left Arsenal in ninth place, still five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, with nine games remaining and a trip to lowly Brighton up next on Saturday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Holloway university renames building dedicated to slave trader

London Met's newly named School of Art, Architecture and Design. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney, Camden and Islington men charged with murder following fatal stabbing

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Non-essential shops in Islington reopen to customers

Adventures in Furniture owner Kim Corbett. Picture: Submitted by Kim Corbett

Islington Greggs ‘could be one of busiest in UK’ on reopening

Greggs is reopening on June 18. Pic: PA/Time Ireland

‘Interim-gate’: Leader defends handling of council finances record amid agency staff salary revelations

Council leader Richard Watts. Picture: Catherine Davison

Most Read

Holloway university renames building dedicated to slave trader

London Met's newly named School of Art, Architecture and Design. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney, Camden and Islington men charged with murder following fatal stabbing

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Non-essential shops in Islington reopen to customers

Adventures in Furniture owner Kim Corbett. Picture: Submitted by Kim Corbett

Islington Greggs ‘could be one of busiest in UK’ on reopening

Greggs is reopening on June 18. Pic: PA/Time Ireland

‘Interim-gate’: Leader defends handling of council finances record amid agency staff salary revelations

Council leader Richard Watts. Picture: Catherine Davison

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Disastrous City return for Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Premier League: Manchester City 3 Arsenal 0

Arsenal's David Luiz walks off after being sent off during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Nicholas backing Father’s Day campaign – and former club Arsenal

Charlie Nicholas and David Moyes at a Prostate Cancer UK event (pic Morgan Warrender/brownsphoto.co.uk)

Arsenal Women to complete Champions League campaign in Spain

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) is tackled during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match

Massive shame to end season says Arsenal’s Williamson

Leah Williamson of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24