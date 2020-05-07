Double delight for Arsenal’s Miedema

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema PA Wire/PA Images

Vivianne Miedema is celebrating double success after she picked up the BBC’s Young player and player of the season awards on Thursday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Netherlands striker has netted 16 times for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League this season, leading the way in the Golden Boot race.

Miedema has had another spectacular season and one moment that will never be forgotten is her six goals and four assists against Bristol City back in December in a famous 11-1 victory.

Before that game the record for goal involvements in a Women’s Super League match was five – after Miedema scored three and claimed two assists against Liverpool in a 5-0 win in 2018.

Miedema scooped the BBC’s WSL Player of the Season with 21 per cent of the votes, two per cent more than Chelsea’s England international Beth England, and claimed the young player prize with 18 per cent, ahead of teammate Leah Williamson (14 per cent) and Manchester United’s Lauren James.

You may also want to watch:

Arsenal’s Danielle van De Donk was third in the main award category with 15 per cent of the vote, testament to the work being done by Joe Montemurro and his Arsenal staff.

The Gunners also have six representatives in the BBC Women’s Super League team of the season.

Miedema, van de Donk and Williamson were joined in the XI by Lisa Evans, Kim Little and Beth Mead, alongside Manchester City duo Ellie Roebuck and Jill Scott and Chelsea trio England, Millie Bright and Magdalena Eriksson.

It was revealed that Williamson, Evans and Miedema were the three most voted for players in the team of the year.

Emma Hayes scooped the WSL manager of the year award after guiding Chelsea to an unbeaten season in the league so far and leading them to the Continental Cup title before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Arsenal’s Montemurro was named as runner-up, just two per cent behind Hayes as Manchester United manager Casey Stoney finished third after leading them to fourth in their debut WSL season.

Team of the year: Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Magdalena Erikssen (Chelsea), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Kim Little (Arsenal), Danielle van de Donk (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Bethany England (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Beth Mead (Arsenal).