Arsenal 8 Slavia Prague 0 (13-2 on agg)

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk celebrates scoring her side's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. PA Wire/PA Images

Dutch duo Danielle van de Donk and Vivianne Miedema each hit hat-tricks as Arsenal cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals with an 8-0 win over Slavia Prague.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Kim Little is challenged during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Arsenal's Kim Little is challenged during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro made a number of changes to his line-up but his side were relentless as they sealed a 13-2 aggregate success following their 5-2 win in the Czech capital two weeks ago.

Van de Donk opened the scoring in the 21st minute and just three minutes later Kim Little doubled Arsenal's lead from the spot after Beth Mead was fouled in the box.

Jill Roord made it 3-0 just past the half-hour mark and Miedema got on the scoresheet in first-half injury time when she pounced on a poor back-pass to score her first of the night.

Van de Donk completed her hat-trick with two more goals early in the second half, then it was Miedema's turn to follow suit with a late brace including an 86th-minute header to complete the scoring.

Arsenal's Jill Roord during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Arsenal's Jill Roord during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Louise Quinn praised the pair for their influence on the tie, telling arsenal.com: "They're working hard for everyone and every day in training, they've got the natural ability but they work so hard.

"We as a team work hard as well and we work hard to create the openings for them and they always produce. They're quality.

"Everyone in the team has fantastic movement and they can open gaps which we know will be filled and then we can create space.

You may also want to watch:

"It really is great to have those optioons and know you can give the ball to anyone in this team and they're going to create something or just keep the ball and manage the game.

"It just shows there is massive depth in the squad, from everywhere, so everyone appreciates each other and the work we put in.

"From our point of view it's a perfect performance especially keeping the clean sheet, we were disappointed about conceding two goals in the first leg.

"For us it was just to manage the game. At the same time anything goes, anything can happen and you know they have a lot experience in the Champions League, I would say more than us.

Arsenal's Kim Little celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Arsenal's Kim Little celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

"For us it was just to manage it from the back and keep everything tidy, not conceding and just let the girls score the goals."

Arsenal return to Barclays WSL action on Sunday when they visit Brighton, starting at 2pm.

Glasgow City held their nerve to beat Brondby on penalties and join Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

First-half goals from Nanna Christiansen and Frederikke Lindhardt helped the visitors cancel out Glasgow's 2-0 victory in Denmark a fortnight ago.

Arsenal's Jill Roord celebrates scoring her side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Arsenal's Jill Roord celebrates scoring her side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

A superb performance from Glasgow keeper Lee Alexander kept them in the tie and she performed more heroics in the resulting shoot-out, saving twice before Jo Love stepped up to fire home the decisive spot-kick.