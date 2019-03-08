new

Emery admits Xhaka wrong to react to booing after outburst from Arsenal captain

Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend is sandwiched by Arsenal's Calum Chambers (left) and Granit Xhaka (right) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted that club captain Granit Xhaka's reaction to booing from supporters during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace was wrong, but refused to reveal if he will keep the armband following his outburst.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Xhaka was substituted in the 60th minute to loud cheers from supporters, and these quickly turned to boos after he threw the captain's armband at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and slowly walked off.

The Swiss midfielder then swore at fans and attempt to rile them up, before storming past his boss Emery and down the tunnel, dropping his shirt to the floor.

It was a reaction that Emery admitted was wrong, and one that he will speak to Xhaka about.

"He was wrong. Now we need to stay calm and speak with him, to speak inside about that reaction," said the Gunners boss.

"His reaction was wrong in that moment.

"We are working, me and the club, inside with every player to manage playing under pressure.

"We need to be clever in our minds and create habits under pressure for our minds to be clearer.

You may also want to watch:

"We can play with our hearts and can be hot in difficult moments, but our minds must be clever.

"We are going to speak about that, of course, because the reaction was wrong. We will speak with the players and the club about this reaction."

When asked if Xhaka will remain as captain, Emery refused to be drawn, adding: "It's not the moment to speak about that.

"First, I want to speak with him and the club, and we want to stay calm before we speak about that. He was not right to do that."

Emery admitted that he has faced similar situations in the past, but refused to criticise supporters for the boos.

"I've had a lot of situations that are similar. It's the same that he's wrong," he said.

"We need the supporters and when they criticise us we need to stand up.

"When they applaud us, we need to stay calm, because they are our supporters and they are the reason for our work. You are the same.

"We want to give them our opinion and your opinion, and because we have a lot of followers here and the world.

"We need our players to stay calm in all the moments, when we're applauded and when we're criticised."