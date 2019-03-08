new

Emery believes Arsenal can make Premier League top four despite nine-point gap following Leicester defeat

Arsenal manager Unai Emery. Picture: Steven Paston/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery believes his side can make the Premier League top four despite falling nine points behind the Champions League places following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Leicester City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Gunners haven't won in the league since October 10, and this has seen them fall off the pace in the race for the top four, but Emery believes his men can recover and bridge the gap.

"We now have distance from them in the table but we have time and with the possibility of being consistent, we can recover our confidence, recover the points," he said.

"We want to have success for us, we want to challenge.

"We want to improve and we want to take the balance in the team.

"Now Chelsea and Leicester are with Liverpool and Manchester City - they have got a difference between them and us.

You may also want to watch:

"But also, we have Manchester United and Tottenham behind us. It's been a very equal competition with a lot of teams.

"The competition is 38 matches and now we are behind them with nine points difference.

"It's good for them but we have time to achieve and recover that difference."

Emery thinks Arsenal's home form must improve for the turn around to happen, adding: "We need to feel stronger at home, at the Emirates.

"This is the first way I want to achieve that and I want to do that with the players.

"If we can feel strong at home, take confidence and take points with a good performance, I know we will achieve points and good matches against every team.

"The next match is our challenge now at home.

"We haven't lost at home but we have drawn matches where we lost points and the possibility of being better in the table."