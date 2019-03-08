Search

Emery claims Arsenal 'deserved more' despite disappointing display in Sheffield United defeat

PUBLISHED: 12:45 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 22 October 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has claimed that his side 'deserved more' from their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Monday, despite a poor performance at Bramall Lane.

Lys Mousset's tap in on 30 minutes turned out to be the winner, but it was goal that should have been avoided, with the Gunners failing to defend a corner to the back post before leaving the Frenchman unmarked inside the six-yard box.

Emery's side also looked flat in attack, failing to create any real openings as they chased the game.

Despite this, the Arsenal boss thought his side deserved more, saying: "We're very disappointed with that result.

"There is the result, and secondly is how we managed the 90 minutes in the match.

"Really I think we created more chances than them, the better chances, but tonight we didn't achieve the efficiency to win that match.

"In the second-half it was not easy to get chances, I think we controlled the ball more with possession because they conceded metres on the pitch and we had chances to score, but we didn't achieve that goal to draw and the try to win.

"I think we deserved more, I don't think we deserved to lose that match but also I appreciate their work and they are here with their supporters and with that result, they felt strong to achieve that result.

"But we worked, but I can say for our players their attitude was good, they tried and I think we deserved more."

Emery was also unhappy that his side weren't given a penalty when Sokratis was pulled down in the area, and that VAR wasn't used to look at the incident.

"I was on the bench and really I watched perfectly, he won the timing to head the ball and for me it was a clear penalty.

"I think the VAR is for this reason. My point is to review and after to decide, but we need to also help the referees.

"I think the reason for the VAR is this."

The result means the Gunners sit fifth in the Premier League, with the visit of Crystal Palace up next in a London derby at the Emirates.

