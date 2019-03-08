Search

Emery hits out at VAR after costing Arsenal win over Crystal Palace

PUBLISHED: 09:38 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 28 October 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Unai Emery believes changes are needed to VAR after decisions cost Arsenal victory in their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday.

VAR made to game-changing interventions during the game. Firstly, on 32 minutes it overturned referee Martin Atkinson's decision not to award Palace a penalty for a foul on Wilfried Zaha, and then the Gunners were denied a winning goal from Sokratis after a foul in the build-up.

Emery believes the decision to give the penalty was correct, but thinks what would have been Arsenal's third goal should have stood.

"For me the penalty was perfect because they decided it was a penalty," he said.

"It's perfect because it helped the referee in this action. But our goal, the third goal, he is not fouled. That is not a foul.

"Who is the person who checked that?

"If the referee watched that action on the TV, I am sure he would not decide that it was a foul.

You may also want to watch:

"In the office with the TV, I don't know who the person is who decides this."

Emery also took issue with penalties not given to Arsenal in recent games against Bournemouth and Sheffield United, but he does think VAR is important for helping referees.

"VAR is very important, above all for the referees because it's very important to reduce their mistakes," he said.

"VAR has come in and we've decided to have it for this reason.

"When the referees use that in the right way, I think it's going to be amazing because it will reduce the referees' mistakes.

"Now, we have started not checking a lot of actions because we don't want to stop the rhythm or the pace of the match.

"OK, but we also need to check the important ones. For example, against Bournemouth the penalty on Pepe. Last week, the penalty on Sokratis. They were very clear and in the match, it's a penalty.

"OK, they didn't check because the referee didn't watch it and decided he didn't want to check it."

