Emery hopes Ramsey can play again at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery revealed Aaron Ramsey is hoping to play again within three weeks after suffering an injury in Italy last Thursday.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey after picking up an injury during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey after picking up an injury during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples.

Ramsey limped out of Arsenal's 1-0 Europa League quarter-final win at Napoli as the Gunners secured a 3-0 aggregate victory to set up a meeting with Valencia in the last four.

There were fears the 28-year-old, who will leave on a free transfer for Juventus when his Arsenal deal expires in the summer, might have played his last game for the north London club.

After returning from Naples overnight, the Arsenal squad had a small training session at their London Colney base on Friday.

And Emery, who said after the match in Naples that Ramsey had suffered a “muscular” injury, confirmed he had spoken to the midfielder and feels he could play again for the club before departing for Juventus.

“I was speaking to him and we were speaking about that – 'Maybe in two or three weeks, I can play some matches',” Emery said on Friday.

“We are going to wait for that – his injury is also bad news and I don't know how long it will take him out of the team, but maybe two or three weeks.”

Emery also suggested the uncertainty over Ramsey's future led to inconsistent form earlier in the season, but praised the Wales international for how he has performed in recent weeks since his deal to Juventus was announced.

“His process this season has been amazing,” Emery added. “In the beginning a little confused because it was the last year of his contract with the club.

“For us, and for me, he is a very important player, but his confusion maybe did not give us some moments in the season, the performances like he is doing now.

“The last matches his performances have been amazing and helped us a lot in key moments this season.”

Arsenal's Premier League fixture at Leicester has been rescheduled ahead of the first leg of their Europa League semi-final at home to Valencia on May 2.

The game at the King Power Stadium will now kick off at midday on Sunday, April 28.