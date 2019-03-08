Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Emery hopes Ramsey can play again at Arsenal

PUBLISHED: 13:30 20 April 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery revealed Aaron Ramsey is hoping to play again within three weeks after suffering an injury in Italy last Thursday.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey after picking up an injury during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples.Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey after picking up an injury during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples.

Ramsey limped out of Arsenal's 1-0 Europa League quarter-final win at Napoli as the Gunners secured a 3-0 aggregate victory to set up a meeting with Valencia in the last four.

There were fears the 28-year-old, who will leave on a free transfer for Juventus when his Arsenal deal expires in the summer, might have played his last game for the north London club.

After returning from Naples overnight, the Arsenal squad had a small training session at their London Colney base on Friday.

And Emery, who said after the match in Naples that Ramsey had suffered a “muscular” injury, confirmed he had spoken to the midfielder and feels he could play again for the club before departing for Juventus.

“I was speaking to him and we were speaking about that – 'Maybe in two or three weeks, I can play some matches',” Emery said on Friday.

“We are going to wait for that – his injury is also bad news and I don't know how long it will take him out of the team, but maybe two or three weeks.”

Emery also suggested the uncertainty over Ramsey's future led to inconsistent form earlier in the season, but praised the Wales international for how he has performed in recent weeks since his deal to Juventus was announced.

“His process this season has been amazing,” Emery added. “In the beginning a little confused because it was the last year of his contract with the club.

“For us, and for me, he is a very important player, but his confusion maybe did not give us some moments in the season, the performances like he is doing now.

“The last matches his performances have been amazing and helped us a lot in key moments this season.”

Arsenal's Premier League fixture at Leicester has been rescheduled ahead of the first leg of their Europa League semi-final at home to Valencia on May 2.

The game at the King Power Stadium will now kick off at midday on Sunday, April 28.

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

‘Terrifying and traumatic’: Liverpool Road 999 caller guilty of attacking police officers with knife – but cleared of attempted murder

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington stabbing: Murder victim named as Steve Brown

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Concrete-berg: ‘Rock solid’ 100-metre sewer blockage beneath Islington set to spell travel mayhem around Goswell Road and Hall Street

Concreteberg beneath streets of Islington. Picture: Thames Water

Newington Green fight: Late night brawl causes travel disruption

Newington Green

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

‘Terrifying and traumatic’: Liverpool Road 999 caller guilty of attacking police officers with knife – but cleared of attempted murder

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington stabbing: Murder victim named as Steve Brown

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Concrete-berg: ‘Rock solid’ 100-metre sewer blockage beneath Islington set to spell travel mayhem around Goswell Road and Hall Street

Concreteberg beneath streets of Islington. Picture: Thames Water

Newington Green fight: Late night brawl causes travel disruption

Newington Green

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Emery hopes Ramsey can play again at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery

Arsenal ‘learning’ in Europe says Ainsley after securing semi-final date with Valencia

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples.

Cricket: Law pleased to see Middlesex get off mark

Tim Murtagh (centre) of Middlesex celebrates taking the wicket of Sir Alastair Cook with Paul Sterling during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019

Tennis: GB ready for Kazakhstan Fed Cup test

Great Britain's Johanna Konta and her team-mates after victory in the Fed Cup at Bath University.

5 plants hay fever sufferers should avoid

Sunflowers are among the most pollen-rich flowers - bad news for hay fever sufferers.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists