Emery lauds Arsenal youngsters after starring in Bayern win

Arsenal manager Unai Emery. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Joe Willock shone, Eddie Nketiah scored the winner and Reiss Nelson made an impressive cameo, but what did Arsenal boss Unai Emery make of his young stars after the 2-1 pre-season win over Bayern? Read on to see what he had to say.

"For them it's important also in each match here with us and each training to give us his performance and above all his energy," he said.

"We have the responsibility with the young players to give them chances and we want also to use different young players to help us.

"They are going to be with us in the pre-season and some players are also going to be with us in the season. Each match, each minute they can show their performance like today.

"It's important because against the big players, for example Nketiah against Sule, is to show how we can respond with different situations and different situations and I thought today was very positive.

"But it depends on their performance when we are playing matches like today.

"Against Colorado Rapids on Monday we played a lot of young players. We need them for the moment but also in the future.

"Our responsibility at this club for the history, for the present and for the future is to have young players with the possibilities to take chances.

"After, if they deserve it they can be and can take minutes like today.

"I am very positive with them, I am very happy with their work every day in the training sessions and also today in the match.

"We are going to play next Saturday against Fiorentina also in another match and we are going to use young players. It's another chance for them to show us how they can respond, but today, for example, is very positive."