Emery not getting carried away with Arsenal start despite second win of new season

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery was pleased with his side's battling performance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Burnley, but he refused to get carried away with the Gunners' 100 per cent start to the new Premier League season.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of an Ashley Barnes equaliser to wrap up three points, and Emery believes his side can be happy with the result despite the Clarets' best efforts.

"We can be happy and I think that our idea, our game plan on the pitch was knowing it was going to be tough, because we needed to adapt to their game plan, long balls, second action, pushes and high pressing," he said.

"And after, we wanted to impose our game plan. Really, I think we won in our moments.

"We made the difference to win 2-1 but in a lot of moments we couldn't impose our game plan because they pushed and their game plan was to make us struggle."

Despite two wins from two to start the new season, the Arsenal boss isn't getting carried away, with a tough trip to Liverpool up next in the Premier League.

"We have 36 matches to play," said Emery.

"We've started with two victories and last season we started with two defeats. But after, we progressed well in the table.

"Our challenge is each match. We are happy we have six points but next week we are going to play against Liverpool, and it's a big challenge.

"Being in this position is better but the difficulties come in each match.

"We want to be competitive and consistent in our way, and at the moment we did that in the two matches.

"But we know we need everybody, big experience, big performances, to be competitive individually and improve in each match and in each training session. Let's be positive and realistic - it's going to be difficult.

"Let's enjoy each moment."