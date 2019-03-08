Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Emery insists Arsenal will sign new players

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 July 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Unai Emery insists Arsenal are working to bring in three or four players before the start of the new Premier League season.

The Gunners have only signed 18-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli despite being linked with a host of names so far this summer.

The north London outfit have been linked with a number of players including Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Kieran Tierney of Celtic and young Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba among others including the latest one midfielder Dani Ceballos.

But boss Emery remains confident there will be more transfer activity in the coming days as he looks to bolster his squad to help in their bid to bring back Champions League football to the Emirates Stadium.

"We are working, the club is working with the possibility to sign some new players to help us," Emery told the press ahead of the Bayern Munich match.

"We are doing a lot of meetings with the club, with (technical director) Edu, with Raul (Sanllehi, head of football) and also with Josh and Stan Kroenke on Monday in Denver.

You may also want to watch:

"We have a clear idea to sign players to help us with quality and in the positions we need.

"We are taking with the patience and with the calm because we really want to sign players who can help us with a big performance and also because we think in the team we have very good players and young players and we also need to take the best player in some positions.

"Really, I can say to our supporters that we are going to have a very good team with the players that are there now and also with three or four players who can help us in a few days.

"Other players can come here to help us. We need, really, that they will come with a big performance and also our target is to achieve three or four players who really improve our team and our squad now.

"We are being very, very demanding and we are first speaking about the possibility to sign very big, very expensive players and the first player in our list is our first target. And after, if we cannot achieve that, then the second.

"But we are thinking every time that they are going to improve our squad."

Signing news is expected.

Most Read

Mob ‘armed with machetes’ seen chasing rival group near Essex Road

Police were at the scene off Essex Road on Saturday Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T charged with murder over fatal stabbing at Old Street New Year’s party

Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias

Islington councillor Gary Poole resigns from Labour Party over alleged ‘failure to deal with antisemitism’

Pictured from left is Cllr Gary Poole, Terry Naylor, Warren Levy. Credit Dieter Perry

Pentonville visiting row as mum slams ‘diabolical’ MoJ for ban on kids seeing dad after she’s allegedly caught smuggling tobacco

Steffanie York and seven-month-old daughter Molly with the letter from HMP Pentonville. Picture: Polly Hancock

Firefighters tackle blaze at Farringdon shop

Firefighters at the scene in Clerkenwell. Picture: @LondonFire

Most Read

Mob ‘armed with machetes’ seen chasing rival group near Essex Road

Police were at the scene off Essex Road on Saturday Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T charged with murder over fatal stabbing at Old Street New Year’s party

Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias

Islington councillor Gary Poole resigns from Labour Party over alleged ‘failure to deal with antisemitism’

Pictured from left is Cllr Gary Poole, Terry Naylor, Warren Levy. Credit Dieter Perry

Pentonville visiting row as mum slams ‘diabolical’ MoJ for ban on kids seeing dad after she’s allegedly caught smuggling tobacco

Steffanie York and seven-month-old daughter Molly with the letter from HMP Pentonville. Picture: Polly Hancock

Firefighters tackle blaze at Farringdon shop

Firefighters at the scene in Clerkenwell. Picture: @LondonFire

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Emery insists Arsenal will sign new players

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Top cop urges Algeria football fans to behave after Friday’s final following fireworks and smashed police car

Fans celebrate Algeria's winning in the African Cup of Nations, pictured here in Blackstock Road. Picture: Sam Gelder

Tech co-ops circulating cash in Finsbury Park to combat offshore ‘wealth extraction’

Launch of new tech co-op working space at 113-115 Fonthill Rd N4. Speakers at the launch event on July 12, 2019. include (front from left) Matt Brown leader of Preston Council, Jeremy Corbyn MP and Islington councillor Asima Shaikh, surrounded by members of local tech co-ops Outlandish, Space 4 and Founders and Coders. Picture: Polly Hancock

Toby caps fine display with five-wicket haul in crushing win

Middlesex celebrate a wicket in the County Championship Division Two (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Images).

North London captain Bardon says side needed better batting performance in loss to Uxbridge

North London Cricket Club. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists