Emery insists Arsenal will sign new players

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Unai Emery insists Arsenal are working to bring in three or four players before the start of the new Premier League season.

The Gunners have only signed 18-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli despite being linked with a host of names so far this summer.

The north London outfit have been linked with a number of players including Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Kieran Tierney of Celtic and young Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba among others including the latest one midfielder Dani Ceballos.

But boss Emery remains confident there will be more transfer activity in the coming days as he looks to bolster his squad to help in their bid to bring back Champions League football to the Emirates Stadium.

"We are working, the club is working with the possibility to sign some new players to help us," Emery told the press ahead of the Bayern Munich match.

"We are doing a lot of meetings with the club, with (technical director) Edu, with Raul (Sanllehi, head of football) and also with Josh and Stan Kroenke on Monday in Denver.

"We have a clear idea to sign players to help us with quality and in the positions we need.

"We are taking with the patience and with the calm because we really want to sign players who can help us with a big performance and also because we think in the team we have very good players and young players and we also need to take the best player in some positions.

"Really, I can say to our supporters that we are going to have a very good team with the players that are there now and also with three or four players who can help us in a few days.

"Other players can come here to help us. We need, really, that they will come with a big performance and also our target is to achieve three or four players who really improve our team and our squad now.

"We are being very, very demanding and we are first speaking about the possibility to sign very big, very expensive players and the first player in our list is our first target. And after, if we cannot achieve that, then the second.

"But we are thinking every time that they are going to improve our squad."

Signing news is expected.