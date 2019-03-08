Search

Emery playing down Arsenal prospects

PUBLISHED: 23:30 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 23:30 01 April 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is playing down his side’s prospects despite the Gunners’ comprehensive 2-0 victory over Newcastle at the Emirates on Monday night.

A first-half goal from departing Welshman Aaron Ramsey and a late second from French striker Alex Lacazette sealed the win which boosted the Gunners into third place, leapfrogging bitter rivals Spurs in the process.

However, with five of their final seven league matches away from home, Arsenal face a difficult task, even though their bid to clinch Champions League qualification through a top-four spot gathers momentum following their 10th win on the bounce in North London.

Speaking after the match Emery said: “Our challenge is to be consistent. The focus is now. The future for me is the next match. We are going to play hard matches against Everton on Sunday and Napoli next week.

“Being consistent and with a big spirit in the team [has helped Arsenal overtake Spurs] but football can change. We need to be strong with a good mentality. We are in front but we still have to play a lot of matches.”

Emery also hailed goalscorer Ramsey after his strike put the Gunners ahead after half an hour.

Ramsey is departing the club on a free transfer for Juventus in the summer after 11 years but set the Gunners on their way with a composed finish, after seeing an earlier effort ruled out due to a foul by Sokratis in the build-up.

His strike meant the club are unbeaten in the last 27 games when the Welshman has scored, a run stretching back to December 2014.

Emery added: “He is happy. I am happy. I say to Aaron continue to be working well.”

