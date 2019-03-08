Search

Advanced search

new

Emery pleased with Arsenal character but demands improvement after comeback win over Villa

PUBLISHED: 09:36 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 23 September 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery shouts from the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Arsenal manager Unai Emery shouts from the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery praised the character shown by his side in their 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa on Sunday, but also demanded improvement after another shaky defensive display.

John McGinn gave the away side the lead on 20 minutes when he flicked home a cross after being left unmarked in the area, before Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off just before half-time for a second bookable offence.

Nicolas Pepe equalised from the spot to score his first Gunners goal on 59 minutes, but Wesley put Villa back in front with a tap in just 120 seconds later.

The 10-men battled back though, with Calum Chambers equalising on 81 minutes before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner on 84 minutes with a superb free-kick.

You may also want to watch:

Emery was pleased with the character his side showed to win the game, but knows that improvement is required.

"Today the character was amazing and really, playing with one less player is not easy," he said.

"We lost a little bit of the control and we won that character with our supporters, we took some risks and we came back.

"Today is two things for me: the first is that character, that connection with the supporters, and after this, how we can improve defensively and throughout the first XI.

"Really we lost more balls than we wanted and this is the one situation we didn't have the control over in the first 30 minutes like we wanted.

"It's one thing for me to improve and to work with the players."

Most Read

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Hit-and-run driver leaves cyclist with head injuries after Highbury collision

Fieldway Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Guendouzi earns Emery praise after Arsenal youngster stars in win over Villa

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Revealed: How hero security guard helped police catch man who stabbed young mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Holloway

Holloway Waitrose' hero security guard Victor Ikeakhe helped police catch Ismail Musa after he stabbed mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Caedmon Road. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Hit-and-run driver leaves cyclist with head injuries after Highbury collision

Fieldway Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Guendouzi earns Emery praise after Arsenal youngster stars in win over Villa

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Revealed: How hero security guard helped police catch man who stabbed young mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Holloway

Holloway Waitrose' hero security guard Victor Ikeakhe helped police catch Ismail Musa after he stabbed mother Christel Stanfield-Bruce in Caedmon Road. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Leno lauds ‘unbelievable’ Aubameyang as Arsenal star proves worth once again in Villa win

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates the final result at the end of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Guendouzi earns Emery praise after Arsenal youngster stars in win over Villa

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Emery pleased with Arsenal character but demands improvement after comeback win over Villa

Arsenal manager Unai Emery shouts from the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Hit-and-run driver collides with pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station

Highbury & Islington station. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists