Emery pleased with 'improving' Saka as Arsenal youngster stars in Manchester United draw

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in action with Manchester United's Andreas Pereira and Ashley Young during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery was quick to praise Bukayo Saka after the 18-year-old put in an influential performance in Monday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The young winger was picked to start by Emery and he repaid his manager's faith with a bright performance that culminated in an assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 58th minute equaliser.

Emery was asked about Saka after the game, and he described him as 'improving' but an 'important player'.

"I think he's working and improving, being mature and also playing matches in front each player and each team as tonight, Young, as tonight, Manchester United.

"But his work is natural and he is improving. He is helping us now as an important player.

"We are going to work with him with him with calm, with patience, but if he deserves to take minutes and to take confidence for helping us with his performance, that is fantastic for us."