new

Emery powerless as Arsenal boss reveals club will deal with rebelling skipper Koscielny

Unai Emery (left) and Laurent Koscielny. Picture: PA Archant

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says the club and not him will resolve the future of rebelling captain Laurent Koscielny, after he refused to travel on the Gunners' pre-season US tour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

French defender Koscielny wants to leave north London on a free this summer, but the club are refusing to rip up his contract which has a year left to run.

Against the club's wishes, he decided not to travel on their pre-season tour, and Emery spoke about the situation after his Arsenal's 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids.

"He started training with us this pre-season and I spoke with him three times for his situation," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"We wanted him to come with us on this tour but he decided to stay. Now it is a matter for the club and for the player.

"He has one year left on his contract. For me as a coach he's an important player.

"Now it's one matter for him and the club. The club and him need to speak, they are speaking about his situation. I cannot say more than that.

"I spoke with him before he came here and he decided to stay there.

"We spoke with a good spirit for both the team and him but this is his decision, only his decision. He's speaking only with the club."