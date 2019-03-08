Emery powerless as Arsenal boss reveals club will deal with rebelling skipper Koscielny
PUBLISHED: 10:16 16 July 2019
Arsenal boss Unai Emery says the club and not him will resolve the future of rebelling captain Laurent Koscielny, after he refused to travel on the Gunners' pre-season US tour.
French defender Koscielny wants to leave north London on a free this summer, but the club are refusing to rip up his contract which has a year left to run.
Against the club's wishes, he decided not to travel on their pre-season tour, and Emery spoke about the situation after his Arsenal's 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids.
"He started training with us this pre-season and I spoke with him three times for his situation," he said.
"We wanted him to come with us on this tour but he decided to stay. Now it is a matter for the club and for the player.
"He has one year left on his contract. For me as a coach he's an important player.
"Now it's one matter for him and the club. The club and him need to speak, they are speaking about his situation. I cannot say more than that.
"I spoke with him before he came here and he decided to stay there.
"We spoke with a good spirit for both the team and him but this is his decision, only his decision. He's speaking only with the club."