Emery surprised by Pochettino's Tottenham sacking as Arsenal boss praises Mourinho

PUBLISHED: 15:23 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 21 November 2019

Mauricio Pochettino (left), Unai Emery (centre) and Jose Mourinho. Picture: PA

Mauricio Pochettino (left), Unai Emery (centre) and Jose Mourinho. Picture: PA

Archant

Arsenal boss Unai Emery was left surprised by Tottenham Hotspur's decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week, but praised Jose Mourinho after he was appointed by the Gunners' north London rivals. Read on to see what he had to say.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (left) and Arsenal manager Unai Emery react after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Martin Rickett/PAManchester United manager Jose Mourinho (left) and Arsenal manager Unai Emery react after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

On what difference he thinks Jose Mourinho will make at Tottenham...

"That is not our next match. That also is maybe a different new or an extension new that week because I think it's a surprise how it's finishing that relationship with Pochettino. But I don't know exactly why and I don't know exactly how he is going to change their performance."

On the impact of Mourinho...



"He is a very good coach. Really, his career is very strong with the titles, with the experience. But I think also, Pochettino's work in Tottenham was amazing."

On if he was surprised by the sacking of Pochettino...

"Yes. For me it was a surprise."

On if he thinks Mourinho's appointment makes the rivalry more intense now...

"Really, the football happens very, very quickly and their result is maybe most important than one career, one result in the long time. I think Tottenham was doing a very good work with Pochettino. Really, maybe the last result, the last matches didn't play or didn't achieve the good results, but I think overall that their way in the last years with Pochettino was perfect. And now, they decided to change. I don't know why exactly the real reason is for doing that, but they have their way and we have our way and then we are going to battle in our moments. We are going to look at how we are, them and us. At the moment we are with some difference in the table against them and we want to keep that distance for the next matches."

