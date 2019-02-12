Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Europa League: Emery trusts Arsenal to progress

PUBLISHED: 22:05 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 22:05 14 February 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline

PA Wire/PA Images

Unai Emery insists he trusts his Arsenal players to overturn their Europa League deficit to BATE Borisov following a surprise first-leg defeat in Belarus.

Alexandre Lacazette was shown a late red card as a strong Arsenal side under-performed and were deservedly beaten 1-0 by Stanislav Dragun’s header on the stroke of half-time.

The result means the Gunners have won just two of their last seven away games – against Blackpool in the FA Cup and Saturday’s narrow Premier League victory at bottom side Huddersfield.

Emery made only two alterations to the side which won 2-1 in West Yorkshire as Petr Cech came in for Bernd Leno in goal and Granit Xhaka returned from a groin injury to replace Lucas Torreira.

But, with Lacazette having a second-half equaliser correctly ruled out for offside before the France striker was sent off for swinging an elbow in frustration towards Aleksandar Filipovic with five minutes remaining, Arsenal slipped to a narrow loss at the Borisov Arena.

With no game before next Thursday’s return leg at the Emirates Stadium, Emery believes his squad will have the ability to turn things around and secure progression.

“I trust in our players and I trust in our stadium and supporters,” he said.

“There are two matches. Tonight’s match is important but we can’t (be knocked out), we are going to play a second match next week. I trust in our work to prepare for the next match and to have a different result in the Emirates Stadium.

“It’s a difficult match. Next week we are going to play another 90 minutes and I am sure it is going to be different.

“Today the first half was a good performance for us, we had chances to score, sometimes last week our chances were a goal and today is not.

“We worked. I am happy with the players as we worked and we tried.”

Emery also revealed he spoke to Lacazette in the immediate aftermath of his red card and warned him to not let his temperament get the better of him.

“I didn’t see the action but we spoke and frustration needs controlling,” the Spaniard replied when asked about the sending off.

“It’s bad news with the red card. Next week we aren’t going to play with him but now we are going to think with the players that are okay for next week.”

The defeat was made all the more galling by the fact BATE, the reigning Belarusian Premier League champions, have not played a competitive game since mid-December.

Despite winning 13 consecutive league titles, the club have struggled in Europe and this is only the third time they have made it to the Europa League knockout stages.

Most Read

Islington Council applies to ban rough sleeping and begging under Stroud Green Road bridge in Finsbury Park

A rough sleeper under the bridge on Stroud Green Road. Photo: Polly Hancock

Teenager seriously injured after falling from Archway Bridge

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Sting catches Central Street shop selling booze to child

Trading Standards has pushed for a review of Bagci Food Centre's licence. Picture: Google Maps

Ali Al Har murder trial: Abdiraham Abdullahi weeps after ‘zombie killer knife’ stabbing in Corinne Road, Tufnell Park

Ali Al Har was stabbed to death in Tufnell Park. Picture: Met Police

Old Street water fountain: ‘Exciting initiative’ sees first of six fountains installed on Promenade of Light

Launch of new Old Street drinking fountain with (L-R) London Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Shirley Rodrigues; Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington Council's executive member for environment and transport; and one of the first members of the public to use the new drinking fountain. Picture: Islington Council

Most Read

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Unloved ‘because of how they look’ - These are the dogs who are likely to be lonely this Valentine’s Day

Sharpeis wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA. Photo: Getty Images

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Europa League: Emery trusts Arsenal to progress

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline

Europa League: BATE Borisov 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette

School Sport: Islington Primary into Kay Tropy semi-finals

Islington's district squad face the camera

Middlesex head to Spain for warm-weather training

Several Middlesex players will be based at the La Manga Club for some warm-weather training (pic: Pedro Martanez Rodriguez)

Isaacs puts unbeaten record on line against Saunders

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists