new

Emery understands criticism as clock ticks on Arsenal reign

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reacts on the touchline during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery insists he understands the criticism aimed at him after Thursday's 2-1 Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, with the club on their worst run of form since 1992.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang putting the Gunners ahead, a woeful second-half display and a Daichi Kamada brace left the hosts without a win in their last seven games in all competitions - their worst run in 27 years.

With the Emirates half empty as frustrated fans stayed away, Emery out banners appearing around the ground and booing on the final whistle, the Spaniard believes the criticism is fair.

"I can understand the criticism about the team, about me," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"We are not in a good moment and also as a coach, I had that moment also in my career.

"I am thinking first about analysing the game over 90 minutes. Today we improved some things, but it wasn't enough.

"My work and my job is to first analyse, analyse that match in 90 minutes and analyse also how we are in the Europa League and how we are also in our feelings and then prepare for the match on Sunday."

Despite being under serious pressure and at risk of losing his job, Emery insists his focus is on Sunday's trip to Norwich City in the Premier League.

"I am thinking about the next match and analysing that match and the Europa League, and thinking about Sunday and how we can improve and achieve that confidence with the players," he said.

"The players now are a little down in their feelings, but if we continue and can achieve a performance like the first half, I think that is the way."