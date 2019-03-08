new

Emirates Cup - Arsenal 1-2 Lyon: Frustrating defeat as Gunners downed by Dembele double

Arsenal suffered defeat against Lyon in the Emirates Cup on Sunday afternoon, going down 2-1 despite a promising first-half display.

The Gunners took the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's neat finish on 35 minutes, but Lyon fought back in the second-half as Moussa Dembele headed them level before grabbing the winner for the French side on 76 minutes.

Arsenal took control of the game early on as Emery's interchangeable frontline worked its magic.

They came close when Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan traded passes before the striker fired just wide in the opening minutes.

The Frenchman only managed 13 minutes against his hometown club due to injury however, and he was replaced by Reiss Nelson who got the crowd on their feet with a mazy run down the right.

Moments later he intercepted a pass in the final third and whipped the ball across the six-yard box, but nobody in a red shirt gambled as it sailed behind.

Willock was impressive in the first-half, but he was foiled on a number of occassions by Lopes in the Lyon goal.

Arsenal finally got the goal they deserved on 35 minutes as Aubameyang expertly redirected Mkhitaryan's drilled cross into the bottom corner with a proper striker's finish.

The Gunners went into the break ahead, but Lyon rallied in the second-half despite more pressure from the home side.

Coming off the left, Nelson almost bent an effort into the far corner before Eddie Nketiah spun his marker in a packed box, but Anthony Lopes smothered his shot.

Lyon then got level as an unmarked Dembele headed Depay's cross past Leno, before a crazy 60 seconds turned the game on its head.

First, Gabriel Martinelli had his first goal at Emirates disallowed, then, moments later, Dembele raced clear and slotted Lyon ahead after a debatable offside call.

Arsenal attacked with purpose but couldn't draw level as Aubameyang came closest with a dink over Lopes hitting the base of the post.