Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Emirates Cup - Arsenal 1-2 Lyon player ratings

PUBLISHED: 18:17 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 28 July 2019

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Lyon in the Emirates Cup on Sunday, but how did Unai Emery's men get on? Read on for Art de Roche's player ratings.

Arsenal

Bernd Leno: 6 - Steady

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 7 - Industrious

Calum Chambers: 6 - Calm

Sokratis: 6 - Presence

Nacho Monreal: 7 - Outlet

Matteo Guendouzi: 7 - Sharp

Granit Xhaka: 6 - Comfortable

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 7 - Hungry

Joe Willock: 7 - Slick

You may also want to watch:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 8 - Alert

Alexandre Lacazette: 6 - Cameo

Substitutes

Reiss Nelson: 8 - Electric

Eddie Nketiah: 6 - Close

Gabriel Martinelli: 7 - Nearly

Dani Ceballos: 6 - Debut

Carl Jenkinson: 6 - Average

Shkodran Mustafi: 6 - Decent

Tyreece John-Jules: 6 - Energetic

Zech Medley: 6 - Strong

Robbie Burton: 6 - Okay

Most Read

Upper Holloway shooting: Man with ‘gunshot injuries’ to back and buttocks found in Wedmore Street

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Man who knifed Holloway mum pushing toddler, 3, in pram pleads guilty to wounding with intent to do GBH

Ismail Musa pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on July 19, after he stabbed a mother in her thigh in Caedmon Road. Picture: Met Police

Upper Holloway shooting: Man shot in his back under arrest on suspicion of GBH

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Highbury Fields Bandstand told its building will likely be closed down

Members campaign against the 2017 funding cuts. Pictured front, Wilfred Hatchett. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Upper Holloway shooting: Man with ‘gunshot injuries’ to back and buttocks found in Wedmore Street

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Man who knifed Holloway mum pushing toddler, 3, in pram pleads guilty to wounding with intent to do GBH

Ismail Musa pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on July 19, after he stabbed a mother in her thigh in Caedmon Road. Picture: Met Police

Upper Holloway shooting: Man shot in his back under arrest on suspicion of GBH

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Highbury Fields Bandstand told its building will likely be closed down

Members campaign against the 2017 funding cuts. Pictured front, Wilfred Hatchett. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Emirates Cup – Arsenal 1-2 Lyon player ratings

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Emirates Cup – Arsenal 1-2 Lyon: Frustrating defeat as Gunners downed by Dembele double

Lyon's Marcal (left) and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) battle for the ball during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Emirates Cup – Arsenal Women 0-1 Bayern Munich

Arsenal's Kim Little (left) and Bayern Munich's Linda Dallmann (right) in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

LIVE BLOG: Emirates Cup 2019

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (second right) and Lyon's Bertrand Traore (second left) battle for the ball during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners agree £72 million deal for Lille’s Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe in the shirt of Lille OSC during the match against Olympique Marseille on Friday, January 26, 2019. Picture: Bigmatbasket/Wikimedia Commons
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists