Emirates Cup - Arsenal 1-2 Lyon player ratings

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Lyon in the Emirates Cup on Sunday, but how did Unai Emery's men get on? Read on for Art de Roche's player ratings.

Arsenal

Bernd Leno: 6 - Steady

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 7 - Industrious

Calum Chambers: 6 - Calm

Sokratis: 6 - Presence

Nacho Monreal: 7 - Outlet

Matteo Guendouzi: 7 - Sharp

Granit Xhaka: 6 - Comfortable

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 7 - Hungry

Joe Willock: 7 - Slick

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 8 - Alert

Alexandre Lacazette: 6 - Cameo

Substitutes

Reiss Nelson: 8 - Electric

Eddie Nketiah: 6 - Close

Gabriel Martinelli: 7 - Nearly

Dani Ceballos: 6 - Debut

Carl Jenkinson: 6 - Average

Shkodran Mustafi: 6 - Decent

Tyreece John-Jules: 6 - Energetic

Zech Medley: 6 - Strong

Robbie Burton: 6 - Okay