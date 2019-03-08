new
Emirates Cup - Arsenal 1-2 Lyon player ratings
PUBLISHED: 18:17 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 28 July 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal lost 2-1 to Lyon in the Emirates Cup on Sunday, but how did Unai Emery's men get on? Read on for Art de Roche's player ratings.
Arsenal
Bernd Leno: 6 - Steady
Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 7 - Industrious
Calum Chambers: 6 - Calm
Sokratis: 6 - Presence
Nacho Monreal: 7 - Outlet
Matteo Guendouzi: 7 - Sharp
Granit Xhaka: 6 - Comfortable
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 7 - Hungry
Joe Willock: 7 - Slick
You may also want to watch:
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 8 - Alert
Alexandre Lacazette: 6 - Cameo
Substitutes
Reiss Nelson: 8 - Electric
Eddie Nketiah: 6 - Close
Gabriel Martinelli: 7 - Nearly
Dani Ceballos: 6 - Debut
Carl Jenkinson: 6 - Average
Shkodran Mustafi: 6 - Decent
Tyreece John-Jules: 6 - Energetic
Zech Medley: 6 - Strong
Robbie Burton: 6 - Okay