Emirates Cup - Arsenal Women 0-1 Bayern Munich

Arsenal's Kim Little (left) and Bayern Munich's Linda Dallmann (right) in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the opening game of the Emirates Cup on Sunday afternoon, but the game was marred by a serious injury to Danielle Carter.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (right) and Bayern Munich's Carina Wenninger battle for the ball during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Arsenal's Katie McCabe (right) and Bayern Munich's Carina Wenninger battle for the ball during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Melanie Leupolz got the only goal of the game when she headed past Manuela Zinsberger on 25 minutes, but the game was marred by Carter's injury, which saw her carried off and needing oxygen.

Arsenal Women's intent was clear from the start as Katie McCabe created their first chance within minutes when she stole the ball in midfield and saw Bayern's Laura Benkarth off her line, but couldn't get he chipped effort on target.

Starting for the first time since her lengthy knee injury, Carter looked hungry to impress which showed in her attacking play.

On 20 minutes she did well to find space on the edge of Bayern's box and feed Tabea Kemme, but her shot fizzed wide.

Bayern Munich's Verena Schweers (left) and Arsenal's Danielle Carter in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Bayern Munich's Verena Schweers (left) and Arsenal's Danielle Carter in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Despite Arsenal's chances, Bayern took the lead on 25 minutes through the half thanks to captain Leupolz as she was left unmarked to nod home a free-kick at the back post.

After the goal, Bayern grew in confidence, seeing more of the ball and getting into dangerous positions, but the Gunners' best play of the half was yet to come.

In the moments before the break, Arsenal put together three passages of intricate play which saw Carter, Katrine Veje and Jennifer Beattie all come close but not close enough as they went into the break 1-0 down.

That momentum didn't carry over after the break however, as Bayern began to dominate.

They defended and attacked in numbers which caused Arsenal problems and allowed them to control the early exchanges of the second-half.

This continued past the hour mark as off the ball runs helped them advance further upfield, but Bayern lacked the final ball to find their second goal.

Arsenal had their first real burst back into the Bayern half on 70 minutes.

Arsenal's Kim Little during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Arsenal's Kim Little during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Lisa Evans was freed down the right and cut a cross back for Veje on the edge of the box, she laid the ball onto the onrushing McCabe but her powerful effort was well blocked.

Minutes later, Bayern had another chance to double their lead but Giulia Gwinn's flicked shot could only find the side netting.

With 10 minutes to play, Arsenal broke after Carter battled to win a 50/50 in midfield, but McCabe saw her effort blocked once again.

Carter was still down in a heap in the centre circle though, and the concern was clear as her teammates rushed to her side.

Arsenal's Viktoria Schnaderbeck (left) and Bayern Munich's Lina Magull (right) battle for the ball during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Arsenal's Viktoria Schnaderbeck (left) and Bayern Munich's Lina Magull (right) battle for the ball during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

A stretcher and oxygen was needed for the England striker as she was carried off to a large round of applause.

Arsenal had another chance in the dying embers of the game but youngster, Melisa Filis' shot was straight at Benkarth as Bayern ran out winners.