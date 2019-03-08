England recall for Arsenal's Nobbs

Jordan Nobbs of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Jordan Nobbs has been named in the England squad for the upcoming friendlies with Brazil and Portugal.

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs in action for England women against Brazil's Raquel at Meadow Lane (pic Mike Egerton/PA) Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs in action for England women against Brazil's Raquel at Meadow Lane (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

The 26-year-old, who has 56 caps, missed the summer's World Cup after rupturing knee ligaments in a Women's Super League game against Everton last November.

Nobbs made her return in the opening WSL match against West Ham earlier this month and has started the last two games against Manchester United and Sunday's Continental Cup fixture against London City Lionesses.

"To get Jordan back is really exciting," England manager Phil Neville said.

"Her mentality has been great. We have kept her involved in most things we have been doing. We have been in constant contact with her. That player we have become accustomed to and we missed at the World Cup has got back up to speed immediately."

Arsenal's Leah Williamson and Beth Mead also have made the made squad and with both impressing so far this campaign they will be hoping to cement down a place in the starting line-up.

England take on Brazil next weekend (October 5) at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium before travelling to Portugal on Tuesday October 8.

It has also been announced that Arsenal's first WSL North London Derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been changed to a 3pm kick off on Sunday November 17 and will be broadcast on BT Sport.