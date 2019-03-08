Search

Advanced search

England recall for Arsenal's Nobbs

PUBLISHED: 14:38 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 26 September 2019

Joshua Bunting

Jordan Nobbs of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Jordan Nobbs of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Jordan Nobbs has been named in the England squad for the upcoming friendlies with Brazil and Portugal.

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs in action for England women against Brazil's Raquel at Meadow Lane (pic Mike Egerton/PA)Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs in action for England women against Brazil's Raquel at Meadow Lane (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

The 26-year-old, who has 56 caps, missed the summer's World Cup after rupturing knee ligaments in a Women's Super League game against Everton last November.

Nobbs made her return in the opening WSL match against West Ham earlier this month and has started the last two games against Manchester United and Sunday's Continental Cup fixture against London City Lionesses.

You may also want to watch:

"To get Jordan back is really exciting," England manager Phil Neville said.

"Her mentality has been great. We have kept her involved in most things we have been doing. We have been in constant contact with her. That player we have become accustomed to and we missed at the World Cup has got back up to speed immediately."

Arsenal's Leah Williamson and Beth Mead also have made the made squad and with both impressing so far this campaign they will be hoping to cement down a place in the starting line-up.

England take on Brazil next weekend (October 5) at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium before travelling to Portugal on Tuesday October 8.

It has also been announced that Arsenal's first WSL North London Derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been changed to a 3pm kick off on Sunday November 17 and will be broadcast on BT Sport.

Most Read

HGV kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision

A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

Steve Hitchins obituary: Former Lib Dem Islington Council leader and Whittington Health Trust chair dies

Steve Hitchins

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Hit-and-run driver ‘deliberately’ collides with pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station

Highbury & Islington station. Picture: Google Maps

Catherine West calls for patrols, CCTV and lighting in Finsbury Park after gym users robbed by gang of 16

Catherine West

Most Read

HGV kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision

A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

Steve Hitchins obituary: Former Lib Dem Islington Council leader and Whittington Health Trust chair dies

Steve Hitchins

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Hit-and-run driver ‘deliberately’ collides with pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station

Highbury & Islington station. Picture: Google Maps

Catherine West calls for patrols, CCTV and lighting in Finsbury Park after gym users robbed by gang of 16

Catherine West

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Rugby World Cup: England 45 USA 7

England's Owen Farrell after the final whistle in the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

CARABAO CUP: Arsenal to face Liverpool in tough fourth round tie

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson (left) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

England happy to keep Saracens Billy starting

England's Billy Vunipola (centre) in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome.

M.Manze’s famous pie n’ mash returning to Islington at Caledonian Road pub

The Thornhill Arms in Caledonian Road will be serving pie and mash from M.Manze from October 12. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Cricket: Middlesex captain Malan joins exclusive club

Middlesex's Dawid Malan (pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists