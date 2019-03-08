England setting tone says Arsenal's McCabe

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (right) and Bayern Munich's Carina Wenninger battle for the ball during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Katie McCabe believes England is 'really setting the tone' for women's football after Arsenal Women's Emirates Cup debut on Sunday.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe reacts after a chance on goal during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Arsenal's Katie McCabe reacts after a chance on goal during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

They hosted Bayern Munich Women in a 1-0 defeat in front of 28,000 people at Emirates Stadium.

This is also being followed by other WSL teams playing at the men's home stadiums.

"Chelsea and Manchester City Women start their seasons at Stamford Bridge and we've began pre-season at the Emirates with the men so I hope that continues," she said.

"I looked over at the sideline and Mesut Ozil was watching, which is extremely special in itself."

McCabe made a good impression in the game and was busy both in and out of possession.

That dynamism got the Emirates crowd off their feet within minutes as, after intercepting in midfield, she attempted a brave chip from outside the box which sailed just over.

"That's the cheeky side of my game," the 23-year-old Irish international added.

"I saw Laura Benkarth (Bayern's keeper) off line, backtracking and thought 'I'll have a go.' But unfortunately it didn't come off."

Naturally a winger, however, her energy and technical ability lends itself to play more centrally and even fill in as a wing back at times.

Last season, her biggest moments came when coming of the wings to score crucial goals against Birmingham and Brighton which helped clinch the 2019 WSL title.

On Sunday, she couldn't be pinned down as she floated around the higher areas of the pitch which she enjoyed.

"I've become more versatile and it's nice that Joe (Montemurro) can trust me to perform different roles," she added.

"Of course I have my favourite positions but wherever I'm put on the pitch, I'll give 100 per cent."