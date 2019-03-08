Search

EUROPA LEAGUE: A look at Arsenal's kits in European finals

PUBLISHED: 09:07 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 29 May 2019

Dan Mountney visited the Classic Football Shirt store in Shoreditch to look at some of the kits Arsenal have worn in European finals. Picture: Preston Hartley

Dan Mountney visited the Classic Football Shirt store in Shoreditch to look at some of the kits Arsenal have worn in European finals. Picture: Preston Hartley

Archant

Arsenal will wear the famous red and white home shirt when they play Chelsea in the Europa League final tonight. But, what shirts have they worn in their previous seven European finals? Islington Gazette sports reporter Dan Mountney headed down to the Classic Football Shirts store in Shoreditch to find out more.

Follow Dan on Twitter @JournoDanM. Video shot by Preston Hartley. Thank you to Classic Football Shirts London for allowing us to film in the store.

Most Read

Armed police make two arrests after firearm and other weapons allegedly brandished near Upper Street

Laycock Street. Picture: Google Street View

Wanted: Police hunt man who didn’t turn up at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court

General view of Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, London.

Islington primary school kids in Extinction Rebellion climate change march from town hall to Highbury Fields

Children from Islington Primary Schools including Canonbury, Thornhill, Laycock, Gillespie, Duncombe and Whitehall Park came together to protest about action on Climate Change starting on the steps of Islington town hall. Mayor of Islington Cllr Rakhia Ismail and Emily Thornberry MP with children from Thornhill. Picture:

Seven Sisters Road slashing: Man assaulted near Blackstock Road

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: ‘Terrifying’ knifeman who attacked police in Liverpool Road gets 15 years

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

