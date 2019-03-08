Video

EUROPA LEAGUE: A look at Arsenal's kits in European finals

Dan Mountney visited the Classic Football Shirt store in Shoreditch to look at some of the kits Arsenal have worn in European finals. Picture: Preston Hartley Archant

Arsenal will wear the famous red and white home shirt when they play Chelsea in the Europa League final tonight. But, what shirts have they worn in their previous seven European finals? Islington Gazette sports reporter Dan Mountney headed down to the Classic Football Shirts store in Shoreditch to find out more.

Follow Dan on Twitter @JournoDanM. Video shot by Preston Hartley. Thank you to Classic Football Shirts London for allowing us to film in the store.