Europa League spot ‘was a must’ says Arsenal’s Arteta

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 August 2020

PA Sport

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates their victory with the FA Cup trophy after the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Mikel Arteta admits winning the FA Cup and qualifying for the Europa League was a “must” for Arsenal.

Despite finishing eighth in the Premier League, their lowest finish since 1995, the Gunners will still play in Europe next season following a 2-1 win over Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

While Arsenal now face a fourth consecutive season out of the Champions League, missing out on continental qualification altogether would have left Arteta in a difficult position.

Not only would it have been harder to convince his stars, including captain and FA Cup matchwinner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to stay but attracting new signings would also likely prove a challenge.

Asked about the importance of qualifying for Europe, Arteta said: “I didn’t want to add too much pressure to the players to be fair as I know how important it was as we needed to be in Europe.

“It is a must for our club and financially because it is a bigger step forward in order to allow us to do more things in the future and have a better structure financially.

“I am very pleased for both things – winning the trophy and having the option to play in Europe.”

Arteta has seemingly been growing in confidence in recent weeks that Aubameyang, who scored both goals to cancel out Christian Pulisic’s early strike for Chelsea, will sign a new contract.

Arsenal have also been linked with the likes of Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid, a loan move for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho and most recently Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

Arteta revealed he has already passed his plans on to Arsenal’s hierarchy ahead of a busy season, which is now set to begin with the Community Shield against Liverpool on August 29.

“I need to enjoy this moment first,” he added.

“It is a big relief and I am really happy. We had some very demanding months so I need to switch off a little bit.

“I have presented my vision and my plans to them and all together we will try our best to get the club in the best possible position.”

