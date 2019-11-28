new

EUROPA LEAGUE - Arsenal 1-2 Frankfurt player ratings: Sokratis hapless as Aubameyang returns to form

An Arsenal team group photo during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday night as pressure continues to mount on Unai Emery. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings for an empty Emirates Stadium.

Emiliano Martinez - 5 - Could maybe have done better with Frankfurt's second goal, and it wasn't really a performance to write home about.

Calum Chambers - 3.5 - Caught out of position on a far to regular basis, coming too narrow to allow Frankfurt space down the outside. Poor performance

Sokratis - 3 - Hapless, calamitous and woeful. The Greek must be dropped if Arsenal want to improve. Caught out time and time again, both positionally and in possession.

Shkodran Mustafi - 6 - An okay display at the back from the German, who made some important blocks and interceptions.

Kieran Tierney - 5 - Didn't get forward as well as he has done in recent appearances, although Saka didn't give him much support which allowed Frankfurt to pin him back.

David Luiz - 6 - Started in midfield and did a good job in the 30 minutes he played before coming off injured. Added steel and balance in front of the back four, and it may well be an option Emery returns to.

Granit Xhaka - 5 - Will have been pleased with the reception he received in his first game back since his outburst, but failed to really impact the game.

Joe Willock - 6 - Improved performance from the youngster, who has struggled in recent appearances. Worked hard and drove at Frankfurt to good effect in the first-half.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6 - Set up the opener and worked hard, but didn't impact the game as much as he has in previous outings. Decent enough display.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7.5 - Will be pleased to return to goal scoring form, but Arsenal's second-half display proved that he needs the service to thrive.

Bukayo Saka - 5 - Tried his best and had a few openings in the first-half, but massively faded after the break.

Substitutes

Matteo Guendouzi - 5 - Offered little going forward and was overran too many times in the second-half.

Mesut Ozil - 4.5 - Came on and had little effect on the game when Arsenal needed him to stand up and be counted.

Lucas Torreira - N/A - Why was he brought on with Arsenal losing while Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson sat on the bench?