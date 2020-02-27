new

EUROPA LEAGUE - Arsenal 1-2 Olympiacos (2-2 agg) player ratings: Plenty struggle as Gunners dumped out on away goals

Olympiacos' Youssef El Arabi (right) and Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi battle for the ball during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal were dumped out of the Europa League as they lost 2-1 to Olympiacos in extra time on Thursday night, losing on away goals with a 2-2 aggregate score in the last-32. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Bernd Leno - 5 - Had little work to do but could have done better with the goals.

Hector Bellerin - 4 - Offered little going forward and still looks rusty, which is to be expected after a serious ACL injury.

David Luiz - 3 - Switched off in the dying moments and cost Arsenal.

Shkodran Mustafi - 7.5 - Defended well and looked assured as his resurgence continues.

Bukayo Saka - 5 - Offered little going forward but defended well when required.

Granit Xhaka - 5 - Kept Arsenal ticking over, but a lack of movement in front of him made his job difficult.

Dani Ceballos - 5.5 - Failed to get Arsenal moving forward, but did his defensive work well in a busy performance.

Nicolas Pepe - 5 - Looked Arsenal's most dangerous player going forward, but he lacked the end product needed.

Mesut Ozil - 3 - In a game where Arsenal needed him to open up a deep lying defence, he offered very little in a fairly anonymous display.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 4 - Failed to make anything happen out on the left before scoring and then missed a sitter to send Arsenal through.

Alexandre Lacazette - 3 - Had a number of chances late in the game that he failed to convert in a poor performance.

Substitutes

Lucas Torreira - 6 - Kept Arsenal ticking over.

Joe Willock - 5 - Failed to drive Arsenal forward.

Sokratis - 3 - Switched off for the winner and looked clumsy.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6 - Added energy in extra time.