EUROPA LEAGUE - Arsenal 1-2 Olympiacos (2-2 agg) player ratings: Plenty struggle as Gunners dumped out on away goals

PUBLISHED: 22:58 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 23:10 27 February 2020

Olympiacos' Youssef El Arabi (right) and Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi battle for the ball during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal were dumped out of the Europa League as they lost 2-1 to Olympiacos in extra time on Thursday night, losing on away goals with a 2-2 aggregate score in the last-32. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Bernd Leno - 5 - Had little work to do but could have done better with the goals.

Hector Bellerin - 4 - Offered little going forward and still looks rusty, which is to be expected after a serious ACL injury.

David Luiz - 3 - Switched off in the dying moments and cost Arsenal.

Shkodran Mustafi - 7.5 - Defended well and looked assured as his resurgence continues.

Bukayo Saka - 5 - Offered little going forward but defended well when required.

Granit Xhaka - 5 - Kept Arsenal ticking over, but a lack of movement in front of him made his job difficult.

Dani Ceballos - 5.5 - Failed to get Arsenal moving forward, but did his defensive work well in a busy performance.

Nicolas Pepe - 5 - Looked Arsenal's most dangerous player going forward, but he lacked the end product needed.

Mesut Ozil - 3 - In a game where Arsenal needed him to open up a deep lying defence, he offered very little in a fairly anonymous display.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 4 - Failed to make anything happen out on the left before scoring and then missed a sitter to send Arsenal through.

Alexandre Lacazette - 3 - Had a number of chances late in the game that he failed to convert in a poor performance.

Substitutes

Lucas Torreira - 6 - Kept Arsenal ticking over.

Joe Willock - 5 - Failed to drive Arsenal forward.

Sokratis - 3 - Switched off for the winner and looked clumsy.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6 - Added energy in extra time.

