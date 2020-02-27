EUROPA LEAGUE - Arsenal 1-2 Olympiacos (2-2 agg) player ratings: Plenty struggle as Gunners dumped out on away goals
PUBLISHED: 22:58 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 23:10 27 February 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal were dumped out of the Europa League as they lost 2-1 to Olympiacos in extra time on Thursday night, losing on away goals with a 2-2 aggregate score in the last-32. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.
Bernd Leno - 5 - Had little work to do but could have done better with the goals.
Hector Bellerin - 4 - Offered little going forward and still looks rusty, which is to be expected after a serious ACL injury.
David Luiz - 3 - Switched off in the dying moments and cost Arsenal.
Shkodran Mustafi - 7.5 - Defended well and looked assured as his resurgence continues.
Bukayo Saka - 5 - Offered little going forward but defended well when required.
Granit Xhaka - 5 - Kept Arsenal ticking over, but a lack of movement in front of him made his job difficult.
Dani Ceballos - 5.5 - Failed to get Arsenal moving forward, but did his defensive work well in a busy performance.
You may also want to watch:
Nicolas Pepe - 5 - Looked Arsenal's most dangerous player going forward, but he lacked the end product needed.
Mesut Ozil - 3 - In a game where Arsenal needed him to open up a deep lying defence, he offered very little in a fairly anonymous display.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 4 - Failed to make anything happen out on the left before scoring and then missed a sitter to send Arsenal through.
Alexandre Lacazette - 3 - Had a number of chances late in the game that he failed to convert in a poor performance.
Substitutes
Lucas Torreira - 6 - Kept Arsenal ticking over.
Joe Willock - 5 - Failed to drive Arsenal forward.
Sokratis - 3 - Switched off for the winner and looked clumsy.
Gabriel Martinelli - 6 - Added energy in extra time.