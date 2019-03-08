new

EUROPA LEAGUE - Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liege player ratings: Nelson and Martinelli take chance to impress

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (right) and Standard Liege's Zinho Vanheusden battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal put in an impressive display to beat Standard Liege 4-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates to see how Unai Emery's side got on.

Arsenal

Emiliano Martinez - 7 - A watching brief for most of the night for the goalkeeper. But, he stayed alert and made a few saves at his near post to keep a clean sheet.

Hector Bellerin - 7 - Important 90 minutes for the returning defender. Did his limited defensive work soundly and got forward well on occasion. Good to see him back, and with the armband on too.

Rob Holding - 7.5 - Had very little to do apart from a few headers and blocks at the back. Getting another 90 minutes in the tank will be massive for him as he continues his injury return.

Shkodran Mustafi - 7.5 - Steady display from the often shaky German. His diagonal pass to Nelson to start the move for the opener was sublime. Has he turned a corner?

Kieran Tierney - 8.5 - Super performance down the left from the Scot. Bombed forward and linked well with Nelson to create chaos. Crosses into the box were dangerous time and time again, especially for Martinelli's first. Sead Kolasinac should be very worried about his starting place.

Lucas Torreira - 7 - Had little to do as the holding player, but swept up when required. Kept Arsenal moving well with some quick passing and gave the attacking players the freedom to take Liege apart.

Joe Willock - 8.5 - Athletic, quick, clever. It was a good night for the youngster. He drove at the Liege defence to real affect and got the goal his performance deserved. Dropped deep when needed and found some good pockets of space. Looks a real talent.

Dani Ceballos - 8.5 - A lively display in midfield from the Spaniard who ran the show from deep. Linked midfield and attack seamlessly with some clever passes and driving runs while keeping the ball well. Sometimes it's like the ball is glued to his foot. Scored a deserved goal.

Reiss Nelson - 9 - Was a handful all night with his purposeful play down the left. Linked well with Tierney when he got forward. He needed a big performance to stake a claim and he did just that.

Gabriel Martinelli - 9.5 - Two well-taken finishes which showed a real striker's instinct. Brilliant ball into the six-yard box for Ceballos' goal too. Worked his socks off for the team and looked a constant danger. Arsenal have a real talent on their hands. Man of the match.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6 - Really needed a good performance to show Unai Emery what he can do in attack. We didn't see one as he struggled to make anything happen down the right before coming off.

Substitutes

Nicolas Pepe - 6.5 - Some good darting runs, but he almost looks desperate to do well at times. He and the Arsenal fans need to be patient.

Matteo Guendouzi - 6 - Late introduction with the game already won.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6 - His goals were needed tonight as he came on late in the game.