EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal's Sokratis 'here to win' as Gunners get ready for final against Chelsea

Handout photo provided by UEFA. Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos during a press conference at The Olympic Stadium, Baku. Picture: Joosep Martinson/UEFA via Getty Images/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal defender Sokratis insists he is 'here to win' ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku. Read on for every word he had to say.

Handout photo provided by UEFA. Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos during a press conference at The Olympic Stadium, Baku. Picture: Joosep Martinson/UEFA via Getty Images/PA

Sokratis on the Greek national team wishing him well…

"Of course I am happy I saw this, it means that what I have said a lot is that the Greek national team is one family. I feel like the Greek people are behind Arsenal, and behind me and I hope that they bring some luck."

Sokratis on whether it will be Laurent Koscielny's last game...

"I think tomorrow first of all we we have to win the game and I think Lolo will stay a lot of years. I am very happy that I played with him. I will be very happy if I continue to play with him."



Sokratis on a message to Henrikh Mkhitaryan...

"With Mkhitaryan, because we are five or six years together, we are very good friends. I wrote [on Twitter] what I feel. We have also to play for him and the players who are injured. Tomorrow is... if we win this game it is also for them."

Sokratis on facing Eden Hazard...



"We play against a good team, it is not about one player. We work very well over the past few days about this. Chelsea are a Avery good team, with very good players. We respect Chelsea but we came here to play our football and we know if we want to be in the Champions League next season we have to win this game. For us is more motivation. We did a lot of work about this game over the last days."

Sokratis on getting back into the Champions League...

"I think the same as Granit: I think it is very important for the club, for our fans, and for us personally. It is a big chance to take this home."

Sokratis on how he will react if we lose...



"I don't like to think about this. I like to win. I am here to win. I don't think negative. I will give 100 per cent for the win."