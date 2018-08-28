Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

PUBLISHED: 15:17 17 December 2018

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

PA Archive/PA Images

UEFA have moved Arsenal’s second leg of their round of 32 match-up against BATE Borisov after fans were unhappy with the plans for a 5pm kick off.

The Europa League trophy (pic: PA)The Europa League trophy (pic: PA)

The game has now been moved to Thursday, February 21, with a 5.55pm kick off. Arsenal have been forced to play the earlier game as Chelsea have won the competition before so were given the priority by UEFA.

Arsenal fans went into meltdown as it was announced on Monday morning that the game would be played on Wednesday 20th February with a 5pm kick off.

The decision was first made as Chelsea’s game will be played at home on Thursday 21st February, and so to avoid the two clashing Arsenal’s game was set to take place 24 hours before.

With the usual time for kick off in European competition is 7.45pm or 8pm, bringing the game forward three hours wasn’t a decision that went down well with fans.

FC BATE Borisov's Yevgeniy Yablonskiy (left) and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles battle for the ball during last season's UEFA Europa League clash at the Emirates. Nick Potts/PA WireFC BATE Borisov's Yevgeniy Yablonskiy (left) and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles battle for the ball during last season's UEFA Europa League clash at the Emirates. Nick Potts/PA Wire

Postponing the game by 24 hours and 55 minutes later still isn’t ideal for those working or planning to use public transport, but the change has been noticed as a plea to help fans out a bit.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Islington cab drivers release Christmas single about love

Joe and Jon the Islington cab drivers have made a Christmas single about being in love. Picture: Joe Lewis

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Bernd Leno slammed by German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench (pic John Walton/PA)

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Europa League: Arsenal fans label BATE Borisov kick-off time ‘ridiculous’ after UEFA give Chelsea priority

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Kane: We’re motivated to get one back over the Gunners

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (centre, left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Southampton at Wembley Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Much-loved owner of former Essex Road chippy George’s Fish Bar dies

George and Dimitra with family members.

Arsenal TV fixtures confirmed for February 2019

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal join race for Gary Cahill as bookies slash odds on Chelsea defender joining Unai Emery

Chelsea's Gary Cahill has been linked with Arsenal. PA

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists