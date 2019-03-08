new

EUROPA LEAGUE DRAW: Find out who Arsenal will face next on the road to Baku

The Europa League draw has been made. Read on for who Arsenal will face.

Unai Emery’s Arsenal have been drawn to face Napoli in the quater-finals of the Europa League.

The Gunners were drawn against Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri’s former club after easing past Stade Rennais 3-0 on Thursday evening at the Emirates to win the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Arsenal made it through to last season’s semi-finals before losing 2-1 on aggregate to Atletico Madrid but have high hopes of adding to the three titles Emery won in charge of Sevilla.

Italian side Napoli, who dropped down from the Champions League, could be a threat after they picked up a 1-0 win over Liverpool in Naples in October.

Arsenal last played Napoli in the 2013-14 Champions League group stage, winning won 2-0 at home and 2-0 away.

The Gunners will host the first leg at Emirates Stadium, with Napoli to host the second leg at Stadio San Paolo.

However, if Arsenal progress past the Serie A side they will face La Liga’s Villarreal or Valencia in the last four with the final taking place on Wednesday, 29 May at the Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku – meaning a potential meeting with Chelsea will be held off until the final.

The dates are as follows:

Arsenal v Napoli

Thursday, April 11

Kick-off: 8pm

Emirates Stadium

Napoli v Arsenal

Thursday, April 18

Kick-off: 8pm (UK time)

San Paolo Stadium

Should Arsenal progress to the semi-final, we will face either Villarreal or Valencia on Thursday, May 2 and Thursday, May 9.

