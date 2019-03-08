Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

EUROPA LEAGUE DRAW: Find out who Arsenal will face next on the road to Baku

PUBLISHED: 12:13 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 15 March 2019

Europa League Trophy

Europa League Trophy

DPA/Press Association Images

The Europa League draw has been made. Read on for who Arsenal will face.

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PAArsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Unai Emery’s Arsenal have been drawn to face Napoli in the quater-finals of the Europa League.

The Gunners were drawn against Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri’s former club after easing past Stade Rennais 3-0 on Thursday evening at the Emirates to win the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Arsenal made it through to last season’s semi-finals before losing 2-1 on aggregate to Atletico Madrid but have high hopes of adding to the three titles Emery won in charge of Sevilla.

Italian side Napoli, who dropped down from the Champions League, could be a threat after they picked up a 1-0 win over Liverpool in Naples in October.

Arsenal last played Napoli in the 2013-14 Champions League group stage, winning won 2-0 at home and 2-0 away.

The Gunners will host the first leg at Emirates Stadium, with Napoli to host the second leg at Stadio San Paolo.

However, if Arsenal progress past the Serie A side they will face La Liga’s Villarreal or Valencia in the last four with the final taking place on Wednesday, 29 May at the Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku – meaning a potential meeting with Chelsea will be held off until the final.

The dates are as follows:

Arsenal v Napoli

Thursday, April 11

Kick-off: 8pm

Emirates Stadium

Napoli v Arsenal

Thursday, April 18

Kick-off: 8pm (UK time)

San Paolo Stadium

Should Arsenal progress to the semi-final, we will face either Villarreal or Valencia on Thursday, May 2 and Thursday, May 9.

More to follow...

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Cyclists robbed at knifepoint in Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

Nashon Esbrand murder: Jack Stevens becomes fourth man convicted of Islington dad’s ‘senseless killing’

Jack Stevens.

Stroud Green Road rough sleepers moved while Islington Council installs ‘brighter LED lights’ under bridge

The barriers under the brige in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Mel Li

EXCLUSIVE: Guillem Balague on Unai Emery, Arsenal v Rennes, Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech and much more

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

Most Read

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Cyclists robbed at knifepoint in Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

Nashon Esbrand murder: Jack Stevens becomes fourth man convicted of Islington dad’s ‘senseless killing’

Jack Stevens.

Stroud Green Road rough sleepers moved while Islington Council installs ‘brighter LED lights’ under bridge

The barriers under the brige in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Mel Li

EXCLUSIVE: Guillem Balague on Unai Emery, Arsenal v Rennes, Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech and much more

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

Latest from the Islington Gazette

EUROPA LEAGUE DRAW: Find out who Arsenal will face next on the road to Baku

Europa League Trophy

WSL: Arsenal 4 Bristol City 0

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery after victory over Rennes sees Gunners ease into Europa League quarter-finals: ‘We can be proud of our supporters and our players’

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores his side's second goal of the game during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal Women 4-0 Bristol City Women: ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal Women beat Bristol City Women 4-0. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal Women 4-0 Bristol City Women: Viv Miedema treble and Katie McCabe seal win as Dan Carter makes welcome comeback

Arsenal Women beat Bristol City Women 4-0. CREDIT ARSENAL FC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists