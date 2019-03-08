Europa League Final: Player ratings

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny looks dejected after the final whistle PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan.

After a goalless first half, former Gunners striker Olivier Giroud put the west London club ahead, with Pedro doubling their lead on the hour.

Eden Hazard's penalty made it 3-0, before substitute Alex Iwobi's stunning volley gave Unai Emery's men a glimmer of hope.

But Giroud then teed up Hazard for his second goal of the night in what could well be his last appearance in a Chelsea shirt.

Here's how the players from both sides were rated by Press Association.

ARSENAL

PETR CECH: Playing his final match before retiring, the 37-year-old made some key saves but was unable to stop the Chelsea onslaught. 7

AINSLEY MAITLAND-NILES: The only English starter in Baku began well but tailed off as Arsenal collapsed. 6

SOKRATIS PAPASTATHOPOULOS: The giant centre-back looked solid enough in the first half but should have done more to prevent the collapse. 5

LAURENT KOSCIELNY: The Gunners skipper should have done better for Giroud's opener. It set the tone for a dreadful second half. 5.

NACHO MONREAL: Deployed on the left side of the back three, he did not enjoy an evening to remember. 5

SEAD KOLASINAC: The powerful wing-back was getting joy in the first half but failed to capitalise when the momentum was with the Gunners. 6

LUCAS TORREIRA: A diminutive but forceful presence in midfield, he was withdrawn as Arsenal chased the game. 6

GRANIT XHAKA: Saw a long-range effort clip the top of the crossbar but was unable to make an impact as the midfield became overrun. 6

MESUT OZIL: One of the best around on his day. This was not one of those games. 5

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE: Linked with a big-money summer exit, he could have had a penalty and a goal in Baku. 5

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG: Normally free-scoring, he did not look at his sharpest. 5

Substitutes

MATTEO GUENDOUZI (for Monreal, 66): Unable to change much on a poor night. 5

ALEX IWOBI (for Torreira, 67): Scored a stunning goal and could have had another. 6

JOE WILLOCK (for Ozil, 77): The game was beyond the youngster when brought on. 5

CHELSEA

KEPA ARRIZABALAGA: Took too many early risky decisions but was able to ride that out and pull off several important saves. 7

CESAR AZPILICUETA: The Blues captain led from the front in an industrious and impactful performance, shoring up an all-too loose defensive showing. 8

ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN: Tidy enough effort after a slow start when Chelsea struggled to acclimatise. 7

DAVID LUIZ: A constant positive influence when on the ball, who grew in stature throughout. 7

EMERSON PALMIERI: Struggled early on down the left but delivered the smart cross that allowed Giroud to set the Blues en route to the title. 8

JORGINHO: Kept Chelsea ticking over on a night where everything went right for the Blues. 7

N'GOLO KANTE: Somehow shrugged off a knee problem at the last minute, going on not only to start but also to shine in Baku. 7

MATEO KOVACIC: Laboured on the ball too often early on but grew into the contest. 6

PEDRO: Took his goal smartly for a finish that put Chelsea firmly in control. 8

EDEN HAZARD: Signed off in style with two goals and an assist in a man-of-the-match showing on what should prove his Chelsea farewell. 9

OLIVIER GIROUD: Buried his goal with real aplomb to cap a typically industrious shift. Showed his class in offering an understated celebration against his former club. 8

Substitutes

ROSS BARKLEY (for Kovacic, 76): Looked busy in the closing stages to help the Blues across the line. 7

DAVIDE ZAPPACOSTA: (for Hazard, 89): Precious little chance to impact proceedings other than celebrate the final whistle. 6

WILLIAN (for Hazard, 71): A solid cameo from Chelsea's dependable Brazil midfielder. 7