EUROPA LEAGUE: Matteo Guendouzi issues rallying cry ahead of Rennes v Arsenal saying ‘I fight for my team and play with my heart’

PUBLISHED: 21:27 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:48 06 March 2019

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi PA

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Matteo Guendouzi has been speaking ahead of Rennes v Arsenal in the first leg of the last 16 of the Europa League.

FC BATE Borisov's Nemanja Milic (left) and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PAFC BATE Borisov's Nemanja Milic (left) and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA

The 19-year-old joined Arsenal last summer from Lorient and has produced sterling performances this season.

The French U21 midfielder started his career in the PSG academy where their former coach Unai Emery first spotted his potential.

Reviewing his Gunners career so far Guendouzi said: “When I came to Arsenal last year, we went in pre-season to Singapore and I knew it was important for me to show what I could do.

“I knew I had to play well and I did play well at the time, so I got the confidence of the coach and the other players. Hopefully it will go on like that for a while.

“I’m a young player, so I have a lot of energy. I run for my teammates, I fight for my team and I play with my heart and give 150 per cent in every match - I give everything. That’s the secret I suppose [to my success so far].”

