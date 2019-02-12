Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

EUROPA LEAGUE: Rennes v Arsenal ‘Engouement sans precedent’ – an unprecedented craze

PUBLISHED: 23:49 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 00:53 06 March 2019

Stade Rennes fans. PA

Stade Rennes fans. PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal have a pivotal week coming up in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League with crucial matches against Rennes in France and Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday.

Stade Rennes fans in the stands. PAStade Rennes fans in the stands. PA

Unai Emery’s side face the Brittany-based outfit who sit in tenth place in Ligue 1 having qualified for this stage by edging past Real Betis 6-4 on aggregate, grabbing an excellent 3-1 victory at the Benito Villamarin in the second leg after a 3-3 draw in the first leg of the round of 32.

Rennes boss Julien Stephan has guided Les Rouges et Noirs have won two out of their last four league matches, 2-0 against Orleans, and a 3-0 victory over St Etienne sandwiched between a 2-0 defeat at Reims and a 1-1 draw against giants Marseille at the Roazhon.

Roazhon Park’s capacity is 29,778, but their record attendance is 29,490, for a match against Marseille in 2005. However seasoned observers are expecting the match to break that record.

Rennes received 90,000 requests for the final 8,000 tickets available last week. As a result they decided to sell the tickets on a first come, first served basis on Saturday morning – a move which resulted in thousands of French football fans queuing through the night in a bid to snap up the coveted remaining sales.

Europa League TrophyEuropa League Trophy

Such has been the demand for tickets the club’s website described it as: ‘Engouement sans precedent’ – an unprecedented craze.

Approximately 1,600 Arsenal fans are set to travel with many unhappy the tie against Rennes was switched shortly after the draw to avoid a clash with Chelsea’s match against Dynamo Kiev.

Arsenal and Chelsea were originally both set to play home games today but Arsenal said their tie was switched because of ‘Uefa’s city-clash rule’ with the Gunners now at home in the second leg on March 14. Many fans say they are now facing charges to change flights and bookings.

In response to a question from the Islington Gazette on whether UEFA had let Arsenal fans down, Emery replied: “I don’t know. It’s important to help the supporters, to make it easy for them to stay with us. But I don’t know more.”

Three days after their trip to Brittany Emery’s side face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils having won four of their previous five league matches the visitors will be a difficult opponent after already triumphing in North London in the FA Cup fourth round back in January.

Emery’s side have won four of their last six matches including easing past BATE Borisov 3-1 on aggregate after overturning a 1-0 loss in Belarus on Valentine’s Day with an emphatic 3-0 win at the Emirates a week later.

With Arsenal a single point behind Manchester United, who occupy fourth place, Sunday’s clash between the pair at the Emirates is a genuine six-pointer.

For live updates from the match at Rennes and the Emirates follow Arsenal reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gospel Oak to Barking: Trains to run every 30 minutes on shambolic Overground line as Class 710s still not ready

A Class 710 train on a late night testing run on the Gospel Oak to Barking Line. Picture: TfL

Substance sprayed on Overground train at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury leaves passengers ‘wheezing with eyes stinging’

Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station. Picture: Matt Buck/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY-SA 2.0

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman condemns assault on Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn at Visit My Mosque Day. Picture: Labour Party

Autistic boy ‘discriminated against and left to play Nintendo DS’ at St Mary’s Islington C of E Primary School

Stock image of a Nintendo DS. Picture: sa?a??a? ???s?? / Flikr Creative Commons

Tollington Park hit-and-run puts 75-year-old in hospital

A 75-year-old man was fighting for his life after a hit-and-run collision in Tollington Park. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Gospel Oak to Barking: Trains to run every 30 minutes on shambolic Overground line as Class 710s still not ready

A Class 710 train on a late night testing run on the Gospel Oak to Barking Line. Picture: TfL

Substance sprayed on Overground train at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury leaves passengers ‘wheezing with eyes stinging’

Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station. Picture: Matt Buck/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY-SA 2.0

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman condemns assault on Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn at Visit My Mosque Day. Picture: Labour Party

Autistic boy ‘discriminated against and left to play Nintendo DS’ at St Mary’s Islington C of E Primary School

Stock image of a Nintendo DS. Picture: sa?a??a? ???s?? / Flikr Creative Commons

Tollington Park hit-and-run puts 75-year-old in hospital

A 75-year-old man was fighting for his life after a hit-and-run collision in Tollington Park. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

EUROPA LEAGUE: Rennes v Arsenal ‘Engouement sans precedent’ – an unprecedented craze

Stade Rennes fans. PA

George Graham: Europa League offers Arsenal great chance of returning to Champions League

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

Finsbury Park phone box ‘misery’: Three InLinkUK facilities suspended after suspected use for drug deals

The InLink panel allows the public to make free phone calls, use maps and charge their phones. Picture: Siona Ashby

Sainsbury’s protesters turn out in force as supermarket makes FOURTH bid to open in Blackstock Road police station site

People protesting outside the Old Highbury Vale Police Station against Sainsbury's fourth attempt to open a store there. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris

Autistic boy ‘discriminated against and left to play Nintendo DS’ at St Mary’s Islington C of E Primary School

Stock image of a Nintendo DS. Picture: sa?a??a? ???s?? / Flikr Creative Commons
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists