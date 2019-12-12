new

EUROPA LEAGUE - Standard Liege 2-2 Arsenal player ratings: Saka makes mark as Sokratis struggles

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Anfield, Liverpool. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal produced a late comeback to draw 2-2 with Standard Liege and advance to the Europa League knockout stage as group winners. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emiliano Martinez - 5 - Could do little about the deflected shots for the goals, but didn't have many saves to make other than that.

David Luiz - 4.5 - For a defender of his experience he must lead the backline better. It's as simple as that.

Sokratis - 4.5 - Continues to look shaky especially with the ball at his feet. He needs to improve sharpish.

Dinos Mavropanos - 6 - Played out from the back well on his return from the team and looked okay defensively

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 5 - Offered little to nothing going forward or back and his performance should be a concern with Hector Bellerin out injured.

Bukayo Saka - 7 - Linked well with Nelson, but should have done better with his chances in the first half. Took his goal really well to level the score.

Matteo Guendouzi - 4.5 - Failed to take control of the game and his early seasons form seems a long time ago now.

You may also want to watch:

Joe Willock - 6 - Battled hard and tried to get Arsenal moving forward in the first half, but he must improve on his second half showing.

Emile Smith Rowe - 6.5 - Looked lively throughout but needed to see more of the ball out on the right. One of Arsenal's more dangerous players on the night.

Reiss Nelson - 6.5 - Linked well with Saka down the left and looked dangerous in the first half before fading in the second.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6 - Given little service but still looks low on confidence and off the pace. Scored an all-important goal.

Substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli - 6 - Made an impact off the bench.

Calum Chambers - N/A

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - N/A