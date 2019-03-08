new

EUROPA LEAGUE - Vitoria 1-1 Arsenal player ratings: Martinez impresses as Ceballos struggles

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

It was another poor performance from Arsenal as they drew 1-1 with Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League on Wednesday afternoon. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings.

Emiliano Martinez - 7.5 - Made a number of important saves in the first-half to keep the score level in what was an assured performance from the Argentine.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6 - Looked more confident at the back after some shaky performances this season. Got forward on occasion but often didn't have the space to get down the outside.

Shkordran Mustafi - 6.5 - Struggled to play out from the back, which was key to the success of Arsenal's system. Defended okay and got the all-important winner.

Sokratis - 6 - Much like Mustafi, he failed to get Arsenal playing out from the back, but more some important tackles, blocks and interceptions.

Rob Holding - 5.5 - Captain for the day and should have done better to stop the cross for Vitoria's goal. More important minutes in the tank.

Kieran Tierney - 7 - Continued a promising start to his Arsenal career with another solid performance at the back. Could have got forward more but was one of the better players on the day.

Dani Ceballos - 4 - Used the ball poorly and failed to create anything going forward. Another poor display from the Spaniard which was topped off by what looked to be a hamstring injury.

Joe Willock - 4.5 - Needed to play further forward to allow space for the back three to play out. Often found going backwards when he should have been driving Arsenal up the pitch. Gone off the boil in recent weeks.

Nicolas Pepe - 6 - Was Arsenal most threatening attacker, but he failed to created any chances of real not - bar a flicked effort in the first-half - despite his best efforts.

Gabriel Martinelli - 5 - His worst performance of a brilliant start to life in England. Struggled to impact the game and looked off the pace.

Bukayo Saka - 4.5 - A poor performance as he did little of note, but games like this will be an important learning curve for him and other young players.

Substitutes

Matteo Guendouzi - 6.5 - Looked to get forward when he could and fought well in the scrappy midfield battle.

Alexandre Lacazette - 5 - Failed to impact the game when he was introduced.

Lucas Torreira - N/A